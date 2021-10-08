Colorado transplant patients are being given an impossible choice

In 1619, a physician named Charles de Lorme developed the famous plague doctor costume, consisting of a long leather coat and a beaked mask with crystal eyepieces. The beak was filled with herbs to protect the healer from the patient. This gear was developed out of the realization that diseased people were themselves infectious and that their very breath could infect others. The salient point is that doctors were willing to go among desperately ill patients and strive to heal them even though they had nothing more than a beaked mask and a long coat to protect themselves.

Four hundred years later, modern medicine has given us antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, anesthetics, safe blood transfusions, and a host of other improvements that not only allow people to live longer lives but also healthier and more vital lives. Personal protective equipment has evolved to include hazmat suits that allow doctors to work in any environment with complete safety. Doctors today should be at least as willing to go among the sick and practice their profession as the intrepid physicians of 1619 in their beaked masks.

Except they’re not. Doctors are lashing out at patients who refuse to be the subject of the mass mRNA experiment known as COVID vaccination. It’s disturbing enough when the very people we should be able to trust in times of sickness and pain despise us for not following their questionable advice.

It’s beyond disturbing when unvaccinated patients are denied care and left to die because doctors don’t want anything to do with the unvaccinated. Such is the case of Leilani Lutali, a woman with stage 5 kidney disease in imminent danger of dying without a transplant. Leilani is not vaccinated against COVID. She does not want to be vaccinated against COVID because of the fetal tissue used in generating the vaccines.

Leilani also does not want to die, but she faces certain death from kidney disease if she continues to refuse the vaccine. She lives in Colorado, and the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus has decided to deny transplants to patients who have not submitted to COVID vaccination.

The rationale offered by the Colorado Health System is that patients are more likely to die if they contract COVID after a transplant and so, out of an abundance of caring for the welfare of patients, they now require the COVID vaccination. Why this medical system thinks it is a good idea to kill a woman with kidney disease rather than take a chance that she might contract COVID is a mystery.

Leilani would be better off with Charles de Lorme. He might have worn a beaked mask filled with herbs, but at least he would have cared if she lived or died.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of The Pardon, a story of forgiveness based on the thief on the cross in the Bible.

Image: Mid-17th century plague doctor in Rome. Public domain.