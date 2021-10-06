Democrats’ ‘reconciliation bill’ is anything but

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion infrastructure/reconciliation/”Build Back Better” bill is a total sham, a hoax, and yet another attempt to reward fat cat Democrat donors while sticking it to citizens who deviate from the party line.

The bill would punish grieving families by dramatically increasing the death tax, to the tune (“Taps?”) of $54 billion.

Tax the rich? The bill would authorize local banks to report all transactions of $600 or more, including those from third-party applications like PayPal or Venmo. 600 bucks! Why?

Tax the rich? The bill would give a cool $200 million to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s favorite park/golf course, right behind her house in San Francisco. (Gotta take care of the Old Gal by sending some cash to her home district if you want to extract more favors from her later, right?)

Tax the rich? According to the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation, the bill proposes $2.1 trillion in tax increases, $1.1 trillion of which would be gleaned from families and small businesses. The bill would even increase taxes on some earning under $100,000 annually. Though Democrats incessantly tout their supposed desire to make wealthy individuals and corporations alike “pay their fair share,” the JCT says that two-thirds of the bill’s tax burden would fall on low and middle-income earners.

Tax the rich? The bill would provide $42 billion in tax credits to spur the purchase of electric vehicles, the vast majority of which are purchased by the relatively wealthy, for multiple reasons. The bill would also grant generous taxpayer-funded paid leave benefits to households earning up to $500,000 a year. And it includes $50 billion to grant “free” college to all, including students from families worth millions.

The proposal would set aside $630 billion as a down payment on the Green New Deal and send an additional $80 billion to the Internal Revenue Service to allow it to double the number of agents it could use to harass the taxpayers – many of them running small businesses which could be audited to death -- whose money it would receive to permit it to do so. Seems a tad ironic to me. Not to mention disgusting, repulsive, tyrannical, and evil.

This ridiculous and dangerous bill is 2,456 pages long. The Constitution of the United States graced four pages of parchment. The bill consists of over a million words, the Declaration of Independence 1,320. It punishes and divides, whereas the Declaration and Constitution birthed a great nation. Less than one-fourth of the spending the passage of this bill would authorize would be on infrastructure. Most of the spending would effectively be tasked to ensuring Democrats never lose another election.

Where would all this money come from? Well, some of it would come from a proposed new tax on methane emissions that could potentially have dairy farmers paying an additional $6,504 per cow per year. Talk about a cash cow! For the government. A “breaking-windfall tax” as it were. If I were a dairy farmer, I would have a cow if this bill were to be enacted.

We all should.

Graphic credit: 401kcalculator.org via Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0 license