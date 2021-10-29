Dear Papa Francisco: Stand up for the babies

On Friday, President Biden will meet with Pope Francis. Back in the USA, many of us are hoping that Pope Francis uses this face-to-face meeting with a Catholic President to make a point about abortion. How much longer can the church continue to offer communion to a man who has become the best friend of abortion since Roe v Wade?

Unlike some other Democrats, who say that abortion should be safe and rare, President Biden's pen has made abortion more possible. This is from a recent NPR story:

The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore the federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider. The goal is to "strengthen and restore" services, said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

"Strengthen and restore" services? What a joke. Let me translate. It means that abortion will be made easier not more rare.

We are not asking the Pope to get into domestic politics. I understand that. Abortion is not about politics but rather about life. How is the Pope going to let the aforementioned ban go unmentioned in a meeting with the man who signed it?

Last but not least, we just learned that the Vatican canceled the live broadcast of President Biden greeting the Pope. No one knows for sure and more details may come out later. Let's hope that this is a sign that Pope Francis does not want the "smile and hugs" portion of the visit.

Image: MAZUR/catholicnews.org.uk