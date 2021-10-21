Build Back Better...but don't expect any donuts at Dunkin Donuts

In a real life supply chain issue that even the tragically late, great SNL comedian John Belushi couldn't improve, a Dunkin Donuts diner in Baltimore is informing its patrons, "No donuts for you. Muffins. Bagels." "Supply chain issues."



Screen grab from Anna James Zeigler, Twitter.

Hmm. Okay, maybe some other problems. Maybe. But this is just a foretaste of Building Back Better. More to come! Poverty for you!

Image: Dave Crosby via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.