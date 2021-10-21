« Biden’s White House wants to go after religious vax objectors | Nebraska gets it right on ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine »
October 21, 2021
Build Back Better...but don't expect any donuts at Dunkin Donuts
In a real life supply chain issue that even the tragically late, great SNL comedian John Belushi couldn't improve, a Dunkin Donuts diner in Baltimore is informing its patrons, "No donuts for you. Muffins. Bagels." "Supply chain issues."
Screen grab from Anna James Zeigler, Twitter.
Hmm. Okay, maybe some other problems. Maybe. But this is just a foretaste of Building Back Better. More to come! Poverty for you!
Image: Dave Crosby via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.