After trashing supply chain, White House official mocks consumers

After wrecking the supply chain, the White House should be begging for mercy from consumers.

After all, it was Democrats, including some in the White House who created the supply chain mess, leaving mass numbers of ships stranded at ports. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went on extended family leave without appointing a deputy or telling much of anyone. California's ruling Democrats put into place laws that prohibit independent truckers or trucks more than three years old from collecting containerized merchandise from port offloads. California Democrat union allies kept port labor at banker's hours, unlike their globally competitive rivals. Joe Biden's Fed printed money to stimulate demand. Joe himself drove up energy and transport prices by halting drilling. All of this, and more, add up to a supply chain breakdown, courtesy of Democrats.

But instead of blaming themselves for their many failures, none of which were seen during the Trump administration, one White House official decided to mock consumers instead.

According to the New York Post:

WASHINGTON — Boiling down the concerns of millions of Americans about shortages of everything from consumer goods to food to holiday gifts from a supply chain crisis to its minimum effect, a White House official insisted Monday that the biggest impact will be a lack of choice. Concerns have been raised by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and businesses about the massive supply chain disruptions as the holiday season quickly approaches, with some experts suggesting consumers start shopping early due delays and lack of inventory. But during a call with governors’ representatives on Monday, Liz Reynolds, special assistant to the president for manufacturing and economic development, told the gubernatorial staffers, “You won’t be able to get the jacket in 15 colors, but you will be able to get the jacket,” a source on the National Governors Association call told The Post.

Which is pretty disgusting, given that leftists have always been against consumers having any choices. Now they're mocking choice.

Bernie Sanders was emblematic of that -- remember how in 2015 he complained about too many shelves of deodorant on store shelves?

You can't just continue growth for the sake of growth in a world in which we are struggling with climate change and all kinds of environmental problems. All right? You don't necessarily need a choice of 23 underarm spray deodorants or of 18 different pairs of sneakers when children are hungry in this country. I don't think the media appreciates the kind of stress that ordinary Americans are working on.

He's obsessed with Americans having too many choices and by inference prefers what all socialists prefer, which is Soviet shortages -- for others.

It's like the Wendy's Soviet fashion show ad -- featuring one ugly choice.

It's all because the central planners have dictated what you'll get and you don't "need" a selection of 15.

Good luck with the lime-green jacket you got, instead of the brown one you ordered.

That's only the first problem with this disgusting mockery. The second one is far bigger: They've got this vast supply chain crisis with huge far-reaching implications boiled down to a matter of consumer color choices.

In reality, the problem is a lot bigger, but this administration doesn't seem to realize it.

The global supply chain disruption brought on by Joe Biden affects consumer goods across the board, for sure, but it's not just that. It's also shortages of airline parts, car parts, spare parts, factory parts, precious metals, and other industrial goods that keep the economy humming. It affects food production, including fertilizers, tractors, seed purchases, and crop transport all of which keep the country fed. It affects medicine and medical supplies and medical equipment, as well as imports of raw materials. Worst of all, it's tied to inflation, that Jimmy Carter-style gift that comes when prices need to be hiked, due to higher transport costs, rotting food in unharvested fields whose cost must be recovered, missing labor forces or labor forces that won't work without a wage that supersedes federal handout goodies.

Like those high meat prices and empty grocery store shelves? Rest assured, that's a rich person's problem, as another Biden official tweeted.

What we have here is an administration without a clue. They haven't the slightest idea about the scope of the supply-chain mess they created, or how it reverberates across the economy and hits consumers in so many places where it hurts. They think it's a matter of color choices and silly spoiled you simply wants too many but will have to learn to live with just one.

It's arrogance, basically a Dickensian character carping about too many flavors of gruel. It's also ignorance, a vast array of idiocy about how much is being hit in our economy.

It's hard to say which is worse, but one thing is for sure: The Bidenites are out of touch, and with this statement about color choices, they have clearly proved it.

Image: Screen shot from Wendy's commercial video, posted by the Hall of Advertising, via YouTube

