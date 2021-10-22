Biden exposes himself on national TV

Last night, CNN held an invitation-only “town hall” for Biden in Baltimore. The audience was beyond friendly, the questions were obviously vetted, and Anderson Cooper was there to hold Biden’s hand. And still, as the RNC’s Twitter feed reveals, Biden repeatedly showcased his weirdness, incipient dementia, inability to lead, and sheer heartlessness. No wonder only 27% of likely voters are confident that Brandon...er, Biden is up to the job.

I must be honest here: I didn’t watch the town hall. I doubt many did. However, the good people at RNC Research did watch and the clips they shared are illuminating.

What caught everyone’s attention was the moment when Biden combined his creepy whisper with the “White supremacy symbol.” And yes, I know that was a 4Chan hoax, but leftists have used it to go after multiple innocent people, everyone from Navy cadets to Hispanic truck drivers to firefighters to Brett Kavanaugh-supporting lawyers. I doubt they’ll go after the one who has a long history of racism and hanging out with White supremacists.

Joe Biden's whispering again pic.twitter.com/82P9kuGhvH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

One of the weirdest moments was Biden standing there with his elbows bent and fists clenched as Anderson Cooper talked to him. Did he think he was skiing? Driving a car? Pooping in his Depends? It was certainly disturbing to see the guy with the nuclear telephone standing like that for almost 20 seconds:

"I’m not sure what to do with my hands” — Ricky Bobby pic.twitter.com/vnqpI28i3M — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 22, 2021

At one point, Biden spoke out loud what everyone else was thinking: “What am I doing here?” he asked. He was trying to remember “Long Beach,” a name that should be at the forefront of his brain, given the supply chain disaster playing out along California’s coast. Anderson Cooper dutifully stepped in to help, although he was also unable to explain what Biden was doing there:

WATCH: Anderson Cooper has to help Joe Biden remember the city of Long Beach, California.



“What am I doing here?” pic.twitter.com/oySsWcupXn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Occasionally, Biden’s well-honed political instincts kicked in and he made a coherent statement—coherent but completely dishonest. Thus, he claimed that people are doing better economically under him because wages are up. He forgot to add that inflation is keeping up with and even exceeding wages. People are still underpaid and those on fixed incomes will soon go under:

Joe Biden: "Wages are actually up"



FALSE!



Real wages are DOWN because of rising prices. pic.twitter.com/2EyMCwlvLg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Having done everything possible to destroy America’s thriving, self-reliant oil industry, which was bringing prices down and allowing America to become an exporter, Biden confessed that he has no idea how to fix prices. I have an idea: Reverse all your executive orders. That should do the trick.

When asked about high gas prices, Joe Biden admits: “I don’t have a near term answer.”



Gas prices are the highest since 2014. pic.twitter.com/tjBQWGj4Fv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

Biden—a man who skips town every weekend to hang out in his Delaware house—announced that he hasn’t “had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down” to the border to see the chaos and crime down there. For a man who has a plane at his beck-and-call, his excuses rang hollow:

Biden: "I have not had a whole hell lot of time to get down" to the Southern border



Reality: spends time every weekend at his beach home



(Also, he hasn't been to the border in at least 10+ years, if ever)pic.twitter.com/TETduqGUDq — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 22, 2021

The two worst moments came when Biden didn’t even think twice about saying that all first responders who refuse vaccinations should be fired and that those who refuse the vaccination are killing people. He seems immune to the concept that, if the vaccines worked as promised, those who take them wouldn’t be “killed.” More importantly, America’s COVID mortality rate is a low 1.6%, a number heavily skewed to those over 80. Furthermore, even that number is probably artificially inflated, both through overcounting and refusing to treat people until they’re at death’s door:

WATCH: Joe Biden says "yes" police officers and emergency responders should be FIRED if they don't comply with coercive vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/DQRUFRnHZe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

As you can see, in Biden-land, “freedom” is a dirty word:

Joe Biden on vaccine mandates: "Come on, 'freedom?'" pic.twitter.com/xs3MjLDPI1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2021

I will never let go of my doubts about Biden’s having honestly obtained 81 million votes. To believe that, I must believe that 81 million of my fellow Americans are so twisted, ideologically damaged, and stupid, that they would vote for Joe Brandon...er, Biden. I prefer to think better of my fellow Americans.

