State Department puts virtue signaling ahead of diplomacy with ‘International Pronouns Day’ tweet

Now that the Biden administration is treating the Taliban as some kind of partner, allowing them to determine who was flown out of Afghanistan at the time of our abandonment of a massive trove of armaments and depending on them to rescue the large number of Americans left behind, this State Department tweet, issued yesterday, is not going to win a lot of hearts and minds:

Today on International Pronouns Day, we share why many people list pronouns on their email and social media profiles. Read more here on @ShareAmerica: https://t.co/gWhoItvGvo. — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2021

Nor is the Arab world going to be impressed. The Chinese leadership, now campaigning against effeminate men as they seek to inculcate a fierce and warlike spirit in their present and future military, must be suppressing effeminate giggles as they congratulate themselves on their global rival’s preoccupation with political correctness and what they surely see as a descent into madness.

It’s not as if the State Department has such a great track record of successes that it can afford to take its eye off the ball of advancing American influence in world affairs.

The document to which the tweet links tries to justify the obliteration of the distinction between singular and plural in pronouns – something that actually hinders clarity:

These pronouns include the gender-neutral they/them/theirs — words that traditionally refer to a plural number but that today are used by some individuals who identify as gender nonbinary or who prefer not to share gender information. Other pronouns include the feminine she/her/hers and the masculine he/him/his. Some people are pioneering gender-neutral pronouns such as ze/zir/zirs.

It also deliberately misrepresents a poll result:

American society is showing acceptance of the trend. Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults knows someone who goes by gender-neutral pronouns, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center.

Knowing someone who uses these pronouns does not indicate acceptance. People can think the practice is stupid or dysfunctional, but still know people who use them.

Perhaps the most useful paragraph is the one in which it explains the mystery of what are called the Alphabet people: LGBT… etc:

(LGBTQI+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people, with the “+” signifying all the gender identities and sexual orientations that are not specifically covered by the other initials.)

Keep in mind that this is almost certain to be revised and expanded.

But PM Trudeau of Canada must be grateful:

This State Department tweet is one of those progressive failures that it provokes the kind of common-sense reactions that the corporate media inevitably describe as “Republicans pounce.” (hat tip: Breitbart)

Former Ambassador to Germany (a very senior State Department post) Ric Grenell (incidentally a person of gaiety):

Dear God. The politicization of my beloved State Department is a crisis.



Anthony Blinken and Wendy Sherman are neutering our diplomats. This isn’t diplomacy. https://t.co/Mu2tC8FJbM — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 20, 2021

And some people wonder how the Embassy in Afghanistan fell so quickly. https://t.co/UupCTDsbf9 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 20, 2021

China successfully tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, Afghanistan is now a terror super-state, Central American countries are sending a FLOOD of migrants to our border, and THIS is what the State Department prioritizes!? What is WRONG with these people??? https://t.co/IfxP68wFHz — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) October 20, 2021

The State Department still hasn’t helped extract our remaining allies in Afghanistan who could not escape.



…But they have time to tweet about gender pronouns. https://t.co/qiNJcrO2LB — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) October 20, 2021

There are more such tweets at Breitbart.

