Biden administration reverses all punishment of Andrew McCabe

The Deep State takes care of its own, scoring a big victory yesterday thanks to the Biden administration defaulting, using an old trick to reverse all punishment of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who lied repeatedly to FBI officials — normally a crime that can be prosecuted severely.

That he lied is undisputed. See this inspector general's report.

Former attorney general Jeff Sessions fired McCabe just before his pension vested, but the thoroughly politicized Department of Justice declined to prosecute him. Losing pay and pension rankled McCabe, so he sued.



Andrew McCabe testifies remotely before Senate Judiciary Committee, November 2020.

YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Rather than fight McCabe in court and let a jury decide, Merrick Garland's Justice Department has caved in completely and given McCabe everything he wanted in a "settlement agreement" that includes half a million dollars in attorney's fees and about $200,000 in pension payments he missed plus future pension payments for the rest of his life. Having already stepped down from his position as deputy director of the FBI — to which he was appointed by James Comey, who raised him from the ranks — McCabe will not be getting his old job back — just the cushy package of benefits and pension payments that retired senior government bureaucrats enjoy. He joins Lois Lerner of the IRS in the ranks of guilty political hacks who escape punishment for their partisan misdeeds in office.

You can read the eleven pages of the settlement agreement here or just glance at a summary via Adam Goldman of the New York Times:

Under the settlement, Mr. McCabe, 53, will be able to officially retire, receive his pension and other benefits, and get about $200,000 in missed pension payments. In addition, the department agreed to expunge any mention of his firing from F.B.I. personnel records. The agreement even made clear that he would receive the cuff links given to senior executives and a plaque with his mounted F.B.I. credentials and badge. The Justice Department did not admit any wrongdoing. But the settlement amounted to a rejection by the Biden administration of how Mr. McCabe's case had been handled under Mr. Trump, who perceived Mr. McCabe as one of his so-called deep-state enemies and repeatedly attacked him. A notice of the lawsuit's dismissal was also filed in federal court.

McCabe, a villain who was a key player in the attempted coup via Russiagate, is now vindicated in the eyes of his supporters in the Trump-hating community.

