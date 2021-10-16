Baby hearts will keep on beating in Texas

Late Thursday night, a friend texted me the latest about the Texas abortion law in the courts. This is the story:

Texas can continue banning most abortions after a federal appeals court rejected the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop a novel law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years. The decision Thursday could push the law closer to returning to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has already once allowed the restrictions to take effect without ruling on its constitutionality. The Texas law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

It was a 2-1 vote.

So what happens now? I guess that going to the Supreme Court is the next step but they are already reviewing the Mississippi law. So the Court is more likely to send it back to Texas and keep the law on the books even longer.

There are two things driving the pro-abortion lobby crazy when it comes to the Texas law.

First, it does not ban abortions. In other words, you can still get an abortion as long as there is no heartbeat; and,

Second, it makes the life inside the mother, or the beating heart, the principal in the story. We are no longer arguing about "my body" but rather a vibrant heartbeat inside the mother. It humanizes abortion like nothing else.

It all reminds me of that line from President Reagan:

I've noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.

Yes, it makes you wonder about all those "heartbeats" not aborted in Texas in the last few weeks. Wonder what they will say in the future about the law that let them live and grow up to make "choices." Yes, they want to grow up and make choices if only we let their hearts beat.

