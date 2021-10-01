Are you pro-choice or pro-life… on vaccines?

The two terms “Pro-Choice” and “Pro-Life,” have been used in the abortion debate for many years. But when the two terms are applied to the vaccine controversy gripping the entire world, they come down on the same side – vaccine mandates are anti-choice and anti-life.

If women expect the right to control their own bodies and make their own medical choices in consultation with their families, religious leaders and their doctors, why would a decision whether or not to take a vaccine be any different? Do we really think it is acceptable to force someone to take an injection against their will? Will teams of “vaccine police” be dispatched to neighborhoods to hold people to the ground and give them shots?

Graphic credit: Jack Gleason

That would be horrific, but the pressure for non-vaxxed people to get the shot has reached an insane level. Isn’t firing someone who won’t take the shot almost identical to dispatching vaccine police? Relegating the unvaxxed to second-class or “untouchable” status – no air travel, no train travel, where they can’t attend football games or go to local restaurants – is just as bad.

Pro-choice in the case of the vaccines means you get to make your own medical decisions, regardless of government or social pressure.

“Pro-Life” can also be a consideration in the vaccine mandate debate. We all want to live happy, healthy lives. We should be choosing what course actually is best for our personal health. After 18 months of experience with COVID, and now the new Delta Variant, we have learned a lot…

Most people don’t die from COVID, and the ones that do are often seniors in their last months of life with multiple “comorbidities.”

Others with serious pre-existing conditions such as diabetes or obesity are also at much greater risk.

For many groups of people – especially the young and healthy - the risk from the disease is significantly less than the risk of harmful side effects.

But the way people are treated when they first experience symptoms is an even greater factor than their medical condition. Until now, the mainstream medical advice has been to stay home and “self-quarantine” until the patient is in severe distress, and then seek treatment at a hospital. In many cases it’s too late, and hundreds of thousands may have died needlessly.

Scientifically validated studies are showing that early treatment, with monoclonal antibodies in particular, and with other drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, is extremely effective. Why these therapies have been actively denied may be one of the greatest crimes against humanity in history.

But the other side of the pro-choice, pro-life, anti-mandate argument is prevention. Countries that have encouraged use of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, combined with supplements of zinc, vitamin D, and vitamin C have experienced significantly lower death rates from COVID. These measures have been vehemently opposed as well.

The other term to add to our discussion is “Pro-Common Sense.” Average Americans are specialists in practical thinking. If it doesn’t make sense, we don’t do it. If the “mandaters” were to stop and think for just a minute, they’d see the insanity of requiring a vaccine for everyone, (even people at extremely low risk) that often has serious and permanent side effects, and that doesn’t protect against the newest variant. They’d also ask, “Why are preventative measures that are 100% safe being denied to those who want them?”

Even though natural immunity has been shown to be 27 times more effective than the vaccines, and that the vaccines’ effectiveness wears off - requiring an endless series of “booster shots,” the mandaters still demand that people who have successfully recovered from COVID be inoculated. This is not common sense.

The reason is that these people are motivated by the strongest human emotion – fear. They have been told by our government and the propaganda media that unless they, and everyone in the country, are 100% vaccinated and boosted, they will die. This is nothing short of medical terrorism.

Despite the massive amount of pressure, many continue to refuse the mandates, even to the point of losing their jobs. Nurses, who know more than bureaucrats and politicians about the dangers of COVID relative to the dangers of the injections, are resigning in droves, causing a staffing crisis in many hospitals across the country.

When people are afraid, they often look to people they know and trust – in their personal lives – a knowledgeable relative, teacher or medical professional, or those in public life who inspire them - in the military, in professional sports, and in our entertainment culture. These “beacons” of fairness and common sense are starting to change minds and waking people up from their views that vaccines will stop the pandemic and anti-vaxxers are selfish citizens who are endangering everyone else.

If you are a beacon to others around you, and are “pro-choice” and “pro-life” when it comes to vaccine mandates, understand the difference you can make to your friends and family. Quietly seek out those who are undecided about the vaccines or booster shots. Ask about their concerns. Many are just uninformed, they don’t watch the news and don’t see any opposing views. Share what you know and encourage them to use their common sense before they decide.

You may save a life.