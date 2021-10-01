Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller sits jailed at the moment, a political prisoner of the Biden administration. He had the audacity to open his mouth, tell the Truth, and demand accountability over the Afghanistan debacle. Instead of accepting his resignation, Biden's minions orchestrated a situation whereby the Marine Corps refused his resignation and threw him in jail for the Truth that he told. Lt. Col. Scheller was just doing his job as a Marine. He's a hero. Do not worry, being thrown into the brig is something that happens to "real Marines" from time to time. As the most famous Devil Dog of them all once said:

"Take me to the Brig. I want to see the real Marines." -Chesty Puller

Never heard of Chesty Puller? Doesn't take much to understand why he's the Devil Dog favorite. He said a litany of brilliant, hilarious, and motivating things, right there in the middle of real life combat. For example, while surrounded in Korea he famously stated:

"All right, they're on our left, they're on our right, they're in front of us, they're behind us ... they can't get away this time." -Chesty Puller

We need to make sure Lt. Col. Scheller is set free as soon as possible.

But do not fear for him, he's made of the strongest stuff there is. He will make it out alive -- and then he will be an unstopple force and endless headache to the Nefarious. Mark my words.

