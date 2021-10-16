America’s leftist judges are out of control

Thirty years of litigation work in the San Francisco Bay Area, which some might consider Ground Zero for activist judges, left me with a deep and abiding disrespect for leftist judges who are more concerned with their prejudices and feelings, than with facts and law. Two recent stories perfectly exemplify this.

The first story involves an Obama appointee who is reaming people arrested because they dared to do what leftists always do: Enter government property, including the Capitol, to protest. The second involves a father who is being barred access to his son until he gets a totally unnecessary vaccine.

Tanya S. Chutkan sits on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and has been there since Barack Obama appointed her in 2014. She is a stone-cold leftist. In 2017, she ordered the Office of Refugee Resettlement (“ORR”) to ensure that a girl in its care got an abortion. Eventually, she ordered the government to make sure that all girls in ORR custody got to have abortions.

Chutkan also ruled against Betsy DeVos because Chutkan felt DeVos wasn’t doing enough to identify racial disparities in children identified for special ed, restrictive classrooms, and discipline. One of the things we know is that ending discipline based on race has been a disaster for schools.

Another Chutkan initiative was to try to block the federal death penalty by claiming that the federal government, by changing its lethal injection protocol, was violating the Federal Death Penalty Act. That decision is now pending before the United States Supreme Court.

But it’s Chutkan’s latest acts of leftism from the bench that are truly disgusting because they punish political opponents: She is imposing harsher sentences on people swept up in the January 6 dragnet than even Merrick Garland’s prosecutors are seeking. Leftists storming the Senate chamber during Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings were exercising their First Amendment rights and avoided serious consequences. Walking through the Capitol if you’re a conservative is a dire crime that must be punished severely.

Chutkan’s take on things is hard left, as happened with Matthew Mazzocco, who was charged with “parading”:

Although federal prosecutors recommended home confinement for Capitol rioter Matthew Mazzocco, a judge went with a harsher sentence and is sending him to prison instead. “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in court Monday.

Chutkan’s fanaticism is especially vile given that the FBI’s own reports show that there was no insurrection. (There’s also evidence indicating that January 6 was an FBI set-up.) Chutkan, though, is going to make sure that conservatives give up their bad thoughts and become too terrified to exercise their First Amendment rights. When Republicans control Congress again, I strongly suggest they investigate impeaching her for grossly abusing her power.

Meanwhile, Matthew Cooper, a New York judge has said that a father cannot visit with his three-year-old daughter unless he gets the vaccination or takes weekly (and expensive) COVID tests. The father has already had COVID, which means he is filled with natural antibodies that are more powerful than any protection a vaccination can provide.

Additionally, a healthy three-year-old child is at almost zero risk of getting a dangerous case of COVID. It’s true that children have died from COVID, which is always a tragedy, but the number stands at a low 605, and almost all the children have had serious comorbidities. With roughly 72,000,000 children under 18 in America, 605 deaths is vanishingly small. And of course, there’s the fact that people with the vaccination still get sick and are still COVID spreaders.

Nevertheless, Cooper, abandoning both law and science, and guided only by his blind leftist ideology, inserted himself in the parent-child relationship:

“Here, in-person parental access by defendant is not in the child’s best interests, and there are exceptional circumstances that support its suspension,” wrote Justice Matthew Cooper, who is presiding over the pair’s divorce and custody dispute. “The dangers of voluntarily remaining unvaccinated during access with a child while the COVID-19 virus remains a threat to children’s health and safety cannot be understated,” the jurist said in the Oct. 7 decision, which withheld the parties’ names. [snip] “Unfortunately, and to my mind, incomprehensibly, a sizable minority, seizing upon misinformation, conspiracy theories, and muddled notions of ‘individual liberty,’ have refused all entreaties to be vaccinated,” argued the high-profile judge, who presided over divorce and child custody cases involving actor Robert De Niro, actress Uma Thurman and former NBA star Lamar Odom.

I doubt even this short, powerful video about the vaccine’s failed efficacy would change Cooper’s mind:

Chutkan and Cooper are typical leftist judges for they are both arrogant and ignorant. They and their ilk are a plague on the nation, for they have abandoned the rule of law in favor of using the bench to advance their political ideology.

Image: Judges Chutkan and Cooper. Public domain images edited in befunky.