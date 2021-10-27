Aggieland vs. Covidland

As two F-35 jets streaked over Kyle Field here in College Station, Texas — home of the Texas A&M Aggies — the sold-out crowd of over 100,000 spectators there to see the Ags face the South Carolina Gamecocks whooped and cheered — and nary a masked face was to be seen in the crowd.

It's fall in the SEC. Football is happening here in Aggieland — "Home of the 12th Man" — regardless of Fauci's lies and fearmongering.

As we have seen over the past seven or so weeks, thousands and thousands of SEC fans in college football stadiums from Knoxville, Tennessee to Baton Rouge, Louisiana and everywhere in between have gathered to cheer for their team. But we were told these were "super-spreader" events. People would be falling over dead before they got to the concession stand to pick up some nachos.

But Game Day here in College Station was as nice, pleasant and fun as you could ask for. The weather was darn near perfect, and everyone seemed relaxed and ready to watch a great football game. Thoughts of COVID-19 seemed miles away.

In a bit of silly synchronicity, two guys dressed up as the stock-car racing guys Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton, Jr. from the comedy film Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby kept wandering through the stands, mugging, doing the thumbs-up "Gig 'em" sign, and the people loved it.

What I found oddly interesting is that it was at the Talladega Motor Speedway in Alabama where racer Brandon Brown was being interviewed when the crowd chanted "F--- Joe Biden," and the interviewer disingenuously said, "Let's go, Brandon," kicking off a whole mockery movement, with former President Trump even selling a line of T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan. There were more than a few folks sporting brand spankin' new "Let's go Brandon" T-shirts. A few folks would later chant it in the stadium, letting their conservative flag fly.

The Spirit of Aggieland is alive and well here in College Station. Students, alumni, fans of all stripes — they were all there to forget about the tired old COVID-19 narrative and scare-mongering in an attempt to simply be with other Aggie fans and to embrace and share the long traditions of the Fightin' Texas Aggies. We were going to be just fine.

And while "Let's go, Brandon!" could be heard here and there, the Aggies already have so many traditional cheers and so forth that it would have been a distraction. This was a family fun event, not a political rally. No one is here to dwell on the deranged rantings of Biden, Fauci, and the corrupt administration back in the nasty realm of Covidland. They are here to see a football game and be with friends and family and make memories. And you know, it was one of the most American things I've experienced in many a month.

Image: Ken Lund via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped, straightened).