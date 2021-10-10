A Left-centered, not a God-centered, nation

For 400 years, with the landing of displaced Christians on Plymouth Rock, America has been a Judeo-Christian, God-centered nation.

As a God-centered nation, America pursued light and truth. Our laws and our culture was, as Alexis de Tocqueville asserted great, because we were good. Our subsequent Declaration of Independence and Constitution affirmed the centrality and supremacy of God.

Our Founders didn’t imply that all persons are Godly, or that being a follower of God was a prerequisite to participation in our great nation, but that our country was established to serve a purpose greater than itself.

As John Adams affirmed;

“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Ben Franklin added;

I have lived, Sir, a long time and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth -- that God governs in the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without his notice, is it probable that an empire can rise without his aid? We have been assured, Sir, in the sacred writings that "except the Lord build they labor in vain that build it." I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall be become a reproach and a bye word down to future age.

Throughout America’s existence, we have moved between conservative and liberal philosophical paradigms, but throughout this time, we were centered (anchored) by, again, something greater than ourselves.

America is not, and never was a perfect nation, but we are an exceptional nation. Never before was a nation-state established on the premise of self-governance of the people, endowed with certain unalienable rights, with government being established to protect said rights.

Our existence was founded on: equal justice, freedom to speak, assemble and worship, freedom to redress grievances in our elected officials through the ballot box, freedom to own personal property, freedom to earn an honest living and provide for our families, freedom to defend ourselves against the rise of a tyrannical state, freedom from false imprisonment, freedom of conscience, and more. These freedoms are deemed inalienable rights.

Today, we have transitioned from being a God-centered nation to a Left-centered one. The freedoms highlighted above exist today only insofar as our views and ideals comport to our new higher power – government bureaucrats and technology oligarchs.

The hard Left in America abandoned God years ago. Following Karl Marx’s prescription, they’ve replaced God with the state.

Our existence and new reality is premised on the whims of our new overlords – government bureaucrats, radical activist storm troops, propagandist media, and big tech oligarchs.

Justice has been thrown on its ear. Criminality is being rewarded, if it serves the objectives of the Left. Freedom to earn a living or own personal property is being plundered under the guise of “racial equity.” Our ability to speak, assemble and worship are being suppressed under the premise that our opposition to the cultural/political changes taken place in America are deemed domestic violent extremism. Our ability to redress grievances through the ballot box has been subverted through illegality and fraud.

While God still reigns supreme in the universe, America should no longer consider the premise that we operate at His pleasure. We are at the onset of a dark winter. A very dark winter.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License