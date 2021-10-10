Biden just bragged about helping a friend jump to the head of the line in an emergency room

I don’t want to live in a country where friends of powerful politicians get preference in receiving medical care, but Joe Biden evidently thinks that’s an appealing vision of the future he is building. He is actually so proud of doing his part to make that a reality in practice that he bragged about it in public. Kyle Morris reports for Fox News:

President Joe Biden said Thursday he personally reached out to a hospital the night before to ensure the wife of his "good friend" received immediate care because the "waiting room was so crowded." "Last night, I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called, and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this woman was having trouble breathing, had a high fever, and could not catch her breath," Biden said during a speech in Illinois promoting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses. "They got her into the hospital. The waiting room was so crowded, things were so backed up they couldn't even get her to be seen initially. So, because I knew this person, I called. I called the desk receiving nurse and asked what the situation was." "To make long story short, it took a while because all of the – not all – the vast majority of the emergency rooms and docs were occupied taking care of COVID patients," Biden added. "I bet every one of you can name somebody who got sent to the hospital with something other than COVID and couldn't get it taken care of."

Don’t believe he really would say something so repellant to anyone who doesn’t expect to benefit from favoritism? Here is video of it:

Did the President of the Unites States just admit to personally pressuring a hospital to let a friend's significant other skip ahead in the line at the ER? pic.twitter.com/CVUCq3oity — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 7, 2021

Biden probably thought he was illustrating how important it is for people to get vaxxed, since his speech was at an event promoting vaccine mandates. But of course, fully vaxxed people also get hospitalized for Covid. More importantly, the real problem with crowded emergency rooms is that they are where many illegal immigrants go for basic medical care, since they may not be enrolled in any health insurance plans without legal status to work. And Biden is allowing hundreds of thousands more illegals per month into the country, many of them ill and requiring treatment at – you guessed it! – emergency rooms.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab

Hat tip: Mary Chastain