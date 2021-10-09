Fake scandal: Why are Google, Amazon and Microsoft on the hot seat for contracting with ICE and Border Patrol?

Business Insider is reporting that it's got the hottest of insider scandals. No, not the tens of thousands of illegal aliens from more than a hundred countries now surging across our border.

Here's the notorious scandal:

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have repeatedly used third parties or act as subcontractors to sidestep public scrutiny and work with US immigration agencies, despite employee backlash and some company policies against doing such work.https://t.co/1FMwOUU8NT — Business Insider (@BusinessInsider) October 8, 2021

The story about Amazon, Google, and Microsoft contracting with ICE and the Border Patrol through intermediaries is a premium subscriber item, so it's impossible to read without a subscription. But Business Insider couldn't help itself. It tweeted out 11 more tweets crowing about its scoop, with each tweet adding more of the story content. Who needs a premium subscription when the content is all there? Twitter featured the story on its sidebar with a summary, so the promotion was even better.

In these tweets, we learned that the companies were using intermediaries to reap big ICE and Border Patrol contracts. Apparently, that was a no-no. Leftists within these big tech companies complained about it because apparently there shouldn't be any Border Patrol interfering with illegals or ICE surveillance of transnational crime and cartels.

Via Wikipedia, here are what ICE and its sister agency do:

These agencies are perfectly legal; they're even funded by Congress. Congress can get rid of them any time it likes by defunding them, but somehow, it does not. That might be because they do important and necessary work that benefits the American people. But to Business Insider and all the tech creeps it quotes, this is a total scandal.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft shouldn't be contracting with them?

Even as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp basically contract with human-smuggling cartels, by allowing them to operate freely on their platforms, and with their leaders (such as Mark Zuckerberg) openly enabling illegals and advocating for DACA recipients and thereby encouraging more illegal immigration?

One of these things is a scandal, and it's not the one with Amazon's name on it.

Now, nobody likes Google, Amazon, or Microsoft very much, but there's nothing wrong with their contracting with ICE or the Border Patrol to use their data-mining and other expertise, to help them catch law-breaking criminals.

These companies have brought this phony-scandal situation upon themselves by trying to hide the contracts and sometimes making politically correct statements about the wonderfulness of illegals.

What they should be doing is openly contracting with these agencies and telling the open-borders mob to shove it. They should be sanctioning Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram for enabling human-smuggling cartels, given that these big-tech companies overlap with each other in services and they can probably do that, as well as standing for law and order.

We often speak of illegal immigrants as lawless, but this situation shows a greater problem of lawlessness. Those who contract lawfully with law enforcement shouldn't be hemming, hawing, apologizing, and pretending they aren't as if they're the lawless ones. Nor should they be apologizing. Companies that enable cartels and illegal immigrant rackets are the ones that belong on the hot seat. They promote untold human misery with these acts and need to be held responsible. They deserve a few visits from ICE now that we think of it. Nobody, but nobody, whether at Amazon, Google, Microsoft, or anywhere else should have to apologize or explain that they have contracted with lawful agencies serving the American public.

Image: Twitter screen shot

