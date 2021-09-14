Woman manhandled and where is the outrage?

A few days ago, reality hit us between the eyes. We saw what happens when a man competes against a woman in a wrestling match?

This is the sick story:

Alana McLaughlin choked out Celine Provost in the second round of a Friday MMA match in Miami. On the surface, it sounds like a ho-hum competition between two no-name women. Not so. Alana is a man pretending to be a woman and has the muscular physique to prove it. Most female MMA fighters refused to fight McLaughlin, but Provost took a loss for the LGBT crowd. Provost landed a few punches, but could not physically match the man in the octagon. McLaughlin, who goes by the nickname “Lady Feral,” was a sprinter at Newberry College before he joined the military in 2003. He served in the Army Special Forces unit for seven years. In 2016, he had anatomy surgery and has since claimed to be a woman. He's 38 now, and a formidable foe for any woman willing to challenge him. This is the second time the MMA has foolishly allowed males to intrude on the women’s competition. Fallon Fox was the first male interloper and he whipped Elisha Helsper in 2012.

This is sick. This is not civil rights. This is what happens to a society that loses its common sense.

In my book, this is physical abuse disguised as a sports competition. My guess is that a real man would be embarrassed to defeat a woman like this. Furthermore, why are women even competing in these events? Why aren't women's groups calling for these "events" to be terminated?

My guess is that the left is so invested in "transgenderism" that they can't walk it back anymore. In other words, they are afraid to admit that men and women are biologically different. After all, these are the same people who came up with the nonsense about "birthing people."

