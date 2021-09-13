Never before have I so enjoyed hearing the 'F word'

I held off on writing about the "F‑‑‑ Joe Biden" chants that began at college football games a couple of weeks ago. I had three reasons. First, I'm not a fan of obscenities because I think they cheapen speech. Second, these chants were initially small groups at Southern colleges, which really didn't seem like a "thing." Third, I wasn't going to get excited until I learned whether the chants had legs.

Well, it turns out they do have legs, and they're becoming large chants at multiple games (including New York baseball games). And most importantly, Joe Biden knows about them and isn't happy.

The "F‑‑‑ Joe Biden" phenomenon began a couple of weeks ago. As you can see, these weren't stadium-wide chants. They were confined to some enthusiastic students in the crowd. There was the one at the Coastal Carolina football game:

FUCK JOE BIDEN chant 🗣 at the first Coastal Carolina football game@OldRowCcu pic.twitter.com/D4dwxs2sEE — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 3, 2021

Then the Virginia Tech crowd got into the act — again, on a small scale:

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game



ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

A handful of other stadiums shared the anti-Biden chant.

Within two weeks, though, things had changed. The chants were still in the South, but whole stadiums rocked out to them on September 11. Normally, I'd be upset with this kind of crude conduct on a solemn day, but (a) these are college football games, and (b) September 11 serves as a horrifying reminder of exactly what Joe Biden did to Afghanistan and America:

FUCK JOE BIDEN, ROLL TIDE! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/F551mJrC4b — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 11, 2021

But as I said, these chants are in the South. Surely that shouldn't count. Well, maybe. But what happens when both Mets and Yankees fans in New York join together in the chant after a game? Is it a thing then?

Mets and Yankees Fans Unite to Chant "Fuck Joe Biden" as they leave Saturdays Game 😎🇺🇲https://t.co/xrYiwUhzwh pic.twitter.com/jRsz8xPjyo — Renee Chase (@reneeonline) September 12, 2021

It's also worth noting that the dismissive phrase isn't limited to sports. Signs are gaining popularity, too.

So, yeah, I think it's a thing. And you know who else thinks it's a thing? Joe Biden. At the Shanksville ceremony honoring those who died on 9/11 helping to save our nation (and if you haven't read the transcript of Todd Beamer's final phone call, you must), Joe was asked for his thoughts about 9/11.

If Joe had half a brain, he would have burbled about American pride, Osama bin Laden's death, or some other meaningless nonsense meant to puff himself up, along with the Democrat party.

But Joe Biden no longer has half a brain. So mixed in with all the other nonsense he spouted, he told the reporter that he was certain that those people who gave their lives to save the White House or the Capitol would have been very peeved that Americans today are chanting "eff so-and-so" — with Biden obviously thinking of himself when he said that:

Biden on what he’s thinking about on 9/11:



“What would the people who died be thinking? They think it makes sense to be doing this kinda thing where you ride down the street and see a sign that says ‘F so-and-so’?” pic.twitter.com/gbOPWrxajd — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021

In case the tweet doesn't show up, here's what Biden had to say:

What would the people who died...what would they be thinking? They think it makes sense to be doing this kinda thing where you ride down the street and someone has a sign saying "F so-and-so"?

The chant, vulgar though it may be, is a sign that, despite fifty years of leftist propaganda in schools, the news, entertainment, and corporate America, the American spirit still lives. And that's a spirit that says we don't walk away from a war abandoning our citizens and our allies, along with $83B in hi-tech weaponry; we don't destroy our energy independence; we don't ruin the economy by printing American dollars like the Weimar deutschmark; and America is not stronger when we obsessively divide people by race and engage in old-fashioned, KKK-style race-baiting, only with Whites as the target.

Americans are smarter than that, and it's all boiling down to a single shorthand phrase: "F‑‑‑ Joe Biden!"

