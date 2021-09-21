Vaccine effectiveness limited, says CDC

Just a week ago a CDC’s study prompted MSM headlines such as, “New study finds unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to die from Covid, CDC says.” Last Friday the CDC published the latest MMWR report, which stated, “[r]eal-world studies of population-level vaccine effectiveness against laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalizations are limited in the United States.” Later in the same report it revelaed some details: “[t]he ratio of hospitalizations to cases was moderately lower among fully vaccinated (13.3 hospitalizations per 100 cases) compared with unvaccinated (17.1 hospitalizations per 100 cases) groups” under the Delta variant dominant environment. Yes, that’s 13.3 vs 17.1, a mere 22% less in hospitalization over the unvaccinated, not >10X.

What is going on?

The previous report was propaganda for the vaccination campaign by the Biden administration. That report used non-representative “data assessed from 13 jurisdictions accounted for 25% of the U.S. population.” The report cautioned that its conclusion “might not be generalizable,” but it still suggests “[t]he data might be helpful in communicating the real-time impact of vaccines (e.g., persons not fully vaccinated having >10 times higher COVID-19 mortality risk) and guiding prevention strategies such as vaccination and nonpharmacologic interventions. What was the message the CDC wanted to “communicate”? It’s this:

Figure 1.

So convincing and exciting! That must be the good reason for everybody to get the wonder vaccines! If you are still hesitating, President Biden shames you and issues mandates to force you take the jab! The MSM started the narrative about “the pandemic of the unvaccinated” in coordination with the Biden administration.

Now, the CDC suddenly makes a 180 degree turn and publishes a study report to show that the vaccines are not so effective. Could it be just the truth, or something else? I don’t know for sure. But there are several signs that may give some clues.

First of all, the FDA was meeting on last Friday. Before that meeting, it said that it needs the data to make the recommendation on whether a vaccine booster is necessary for the general population. Two FDA senior officials announced their retirement before the meeting. According to rumor, they both objected to the booster for the general population, based on the data they have. Later they both wrote an opinion piece published in the medical journal the Lancet, that claims "Current evidence does not, therefore, appear to show a need for boosting in the general population, in which efficacy against severe disease remains high." Last Friday, the FDA rejected the booster for the general population, based on “concerns about the level of evidence showing the boosters are safe for younger people.” Note that the rejection was not because of the efficacy issue.

Secondly, is it possible the newly published report that discounts the effectiveness of the vaccines was a sign that Biden is looking for an opportunity to lock down the country? As we have seen in the U.S.,COVID Cases trend (Figure 2), it reached a peak in early January, 2021. Then it started to make a rapid decline until early July when the Delta variant became the predominant one. Right now, in mid-September, the trend looks to have peaked again, and is starting to decline.

Would the Delta variant follow the same behavior as the Alpha? If that trend holds, there will be no need to push for a vaccination mandate. But who knows what is going to happen when we enter the Winter season? The vaccines are not as effective as they were advertised. The new variant could be deadlier than the Delta, and vaccine-resistant. Biden would have no choice but to push a national lockdown when the third wave starts, as we have seen in Israel. And he has the incentive to do that for the coming 2022 mid-term elections.

Images: CDC