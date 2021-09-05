USDA tries again to racially discriminate

The Department of Agriculture is not giving up on its quest to racially discriminate. Despite being slapped down by a federal judge only a couple of months ago in its attempt to racially discriminate against Whites in a loan forgiveness program, the USDA is back in its pointy hat robe, seeking to favor some people and disfavor others, totally based on the invidious category of “non-white” as perpetual victim.

Maty Lou Lange writes at Just the News:

This week's Golden Horseshoe goes to the USDA for $50 million in "climate smart agriculture" grants the department will award preferentially in the name of "racial equity and justice" to "socially disadvantaged" racial and ethnic classes of farmers and ranchers, as well as to "historically underserved producers." (snip) …the USDA posted notice on Aug. 25 of a funding opportunity for a new program involving such preferences, Conservation Outreach: Racial Equity and Justice Conservation Cooperative Agreements." "The Office of Outreach and Partnerships Division (OPD) within the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provides leadership and funding to ensure that all programs and services are made accessible to all NRCS customers, fairly and equitably, with emphasis on reaching the underserved and socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers and landowners," the new grant program synopsis states. The agency will be awarding the fiscal year 2022 grants to "socially disadvantaged" farmers or ranchers who are members "of one or more" of a targeted list of "groups whose members have been subjected to racial or ethnic prejudice because of their identity as members of a group without regard to their individual qualities," the Request for Applications announces. The RFA specifies, "Groups include, but are not limited to:

African Americans

American Indians

Alaskan Natives

Asians

Hispanics

Pacific Islanders"

The goal, of course, is to keep these groups dependent on government.

