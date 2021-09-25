The Rev strikes out in Del Rio

As someone said, there is a huge demand for and a very low supply of racism in the land. In other words, there are lots of people out there looking for racism here, there, and everywhere.

Enter Reverend Al Sharpton. The Rev decided to look for racism in Texas and found some angry Texans who don't like race hustlers. This is from South Texas:

Rev. Al Sharpton was shouted down by protesters while attempting to speak about U.S. Border Patrol's treatment of Haitian migrants and an incident involving its horse patrol unit. The civil rights advocate was forced to leave the podium at an outdoor press conference in Del Rio Thursday afternoon after speaking for just two minutes and 30 seconds at the podium. Sharpton continued with his remarks, though he did not reveal what he had learned during the hour-long tour of the migrant camp, where fewer than 4,000 migrants remained as of Thursday morning compared to 15,000 on Saturday. "The Trump supporters and the right-wingers can scream all they want," said Sharpton. "We gon’ continue to come back. We gon’ stand with our people to make sure that [unintelligble] is treated in one way and one manner. And we intend to come back over and over again. For people to be treated like this in an inhumane way, for people to feel that they can use weaponization of horses to treat human beings..."

It was the South Texas version of the two-minute warning. It went something like this: Get out, Sharpton and stop calling us racists.

Sharpton, and some of his fellow race hustlers, decided to use an incident to promote the fantasy that a rider on a horse was whipping a black man running away. Unfortunately for the race hustlers, the man on the horse was a member of the U.S. Border Patrol and the man running away was an illegal immigrant.

Yes Rev. Stay away from Texas.

