The FDA committed actual science on Friday

As the hysteria about unvaccinated people demonstrates, the COVID vaccine isn’t really a vaccine because it doesn’t make those who have had the shots immune to COVID—although there is some evidence that, if they do catch COVID, their symptoms are less severe. The latest push from the Biden administration is for people to get a third, or even a fourth, “vaccine” shot as a booster. However, the FDA’s advisory panel, ignoring administration pressure, voted by a 16-2 margin to reject licensing Pfizer’s booster vaccine for healthy people between 16 and 65. Only for those at serious risk of COVID did the advisory panel recommend the booster.

Fox News reports on the advisory panel’s vote:

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel on Friday endorsed emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at least six months following the second dose among people ages 65 and older and those at high risk of occupational exposure and severe COVID-19. The vote was 18-0. The vote will now go before the FDA to issue a final decision. The panel earlier Friday afternoon voted to reject licensure of Pfizer's booster vaccine in people ages 16 and older, at a vote of 2-16. During the deliberations, panel members suggested older, vulnerable populations may benefit from boosters, but noted insufficient data among younger groups and concerns over potential increased risk for heart inflammation, particularly among males ages 16-17.

The vote came one day after the Biden administration said it was going forward with boosters, thanks in large part of Fauci’s insistence on their importance.

Significantly, the panel’s vote backs the stand two high-level FDA officials took before resigning from the panel in protest of the Biden plan to use booster shots on the general population:

Two senior officials have resigned from their positions within the US Food and Drug Administration over frustrations with the Biden administration’s plans to move forward with recommending COVID-19 booster shots without their prior approval, according to a report. Marion Gruber, director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research & Review, and deputy director Phil Krause are set to leave the agency this fall, with sources telling Politico that the two officials were at odds with the FDA’s top vaccine official, Peter Marks, and were discontented over the roles of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices in decisions that they believed should be handled by the FDA. According to trade publication Endpoints, the officials felt they were sidelined on major decisions, that the administration’s plan for boosters was jumping the gun, and that Marks should have pushed for the FDA to have more autonomy on the matter.

Jeffrey Tucker, an editor at Gilder’s Daily Prophecy, wrote an article last week about Gruber’s and Krause’s resignations. He asserts that Gruber and Krause, who co-authored with several other scientists an important paper about the booster shots’ risks and minimal benefits, know what’s coming, which is that no matter how many Americans are vaccinated, that won’t stop COVID.

The Biden team wants the boosters to save face—but now a majority on the advisory board is siding with the departing Gruber and Krause (and, incidentally, the World Health Organization). They have chosen to follow scientific data, rather than political desires.

The Biden administration is proving very effective at destruction: It’s destroyed Afghanistan, destroyed our military’s reputation, destroyed our Southern border, destroyed our energy independence, destroyed our labor market and, most significantly, destroyed (or is working to destroy) individual liberty in America by mandating the vaccine.

Shell-shocked Americans are still trying to regroup from all these knockout punches. The principled stand that the FDA advisory committee took despite administration pressure about potentially risky boosters may be a small harbinger of an American resurgence in the face of an anti-American administration. At the very least, the FDA advisory panel’s restraint may encourage people to look more favorably upon an agency that many assume has become as infected with partisanship as the rest of the federal government.

