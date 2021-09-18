The answer is not blowing in the wind

Over in Europe, they're learning a bitter lesson about so-called alternative energy. This is from the Wall Street Journal:

“According to the Wall Street Journal yesterday, due to a rare lack of North Sea wind, already high European energy prices are climbing higher.”

You say what? No wind? How in the world is Europe going to stay warm this winter? Well, they may have to turn the politically incorrect power plants. Here is more:

“Gas and coal-fired electricity plants were called in to make up the shortfall from wind. Natural-gas prices, already boosted by the pandemic recovery and a lack of fuel in storage caverns and tanks, hit all-time highs. Thermal coal, long shunned for its carbon emissions, has emerged from a long price slump as utilities are forced to turn on backup power sources.”

You mean coal comes to the rescue? Everybody in Europe will soon be singing "almost heaven West Virginia" because Dylan was wrong and the answer for energy is not "blowing in the wind." Yes, West Virginia, coal looks more heavenly every day and counting on the wind blowing is not what they promised.

Last night, I caught a few clips from an election debate up in Canada. It was climate change and climate change. Indeed, the climate is changing but talking about it or engaging in dreams about renewable energy won't warm those homes in Alberta freezing to death.

What we are watching in Europe, and hopefully never see here, is that this irrational and hysterical hatred of oil and coal will bring you down if you don't have an alternative plan in place. I am not for or against oil. It is a resource no different than any other. At the same time, don't talk to me about alternative energy if there is nothing tangible in place to warm our homes or keep us cool in the summer.

The ghost of "energy future" is pointing his finger to Europe and we need to change our course.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).