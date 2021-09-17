So Facebook is now hosting cartels to recruit hit men?

Something exponential is happening now that 200,000 illegals are swarming our borders.

For sure, Joe Biden's invitation is fueling decisions to come.

But the vehicle making it happen is important, too: Facebook, which is now hosting human smuggling rackets and worse on its pages. It's allowing them to recruit and message freely.

I wrote about that in April here.

Behind every human-smuggling racket is a cartel. Here's the worst of it: they're operating freely on Facebook, too.

According to an investigative series on Facebook's activities done by the Wall Street Journal:

In January, a former cop turned Facebook Inc. investigator posted an all-staff memo on the company's internal message board. It began "Happy 2021 to everyone!!" and then proceeded to detail a new set of what he called "learnings." The biggest one: A Mexican drug cartel was using Facebook to recruit, train and pay hit men. The behavior was shocking and in clear violation of Facebook's rules. But the company didn't stop the cartel from posting on Facebook or Instagram, the company's photo-sharing site. Scores of internal Facebook documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show employees raising alarms about how its platforms are used in some developing countries, where its user base is already huge and expanding. They also show the company's response, which in many instances is inadequate or nothing at all.

Did we read that right? "Recruit, train and pay hit men"? On Facebook?

We did, and cartels are the number-one threat to Mexico as well as a threat here. It would be comparable to Facebook allowing al-Qaeda to operate freely on its pages — recruiting, training, and paying terrorists to strike the U.S. But for Facebook, they're just Mexicans, so it's aren't going to stop it, not when third-world accounts make up the active part of Facebook's revenue (currently up 55%) with around 90% of the growth. The money is rolling in.

Facebook's responses to these charges (and plenty of others from the Journal) has been execrable:

While there is always more we can do, these teams have helped us to find and disrupt gangs and traffickers operating on our platform. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) September 16, 2021

Always more we can do? They aren't doing jack, and cartels are having a field day. How hard is it for these people to hit "delete"? What's more, why was it easy for them to hit "delete" on President Trump but a matter of hems and haws on gruesome organized murder?

In the past, cartels would recruit by word of mouth, from reform schools, jails, and village raids. Cartels in the early 21st century would use individual blogs to post their pornoviolence. But their audiences were small. Today, Facebook has made recruiting easy, with much bigger pools of ever younger recruits — all a cartel needs now is a Facebook (or Instagram) page, complete with sickening videos of gold-plated guns, car tires running over opponents' heads, beheaded bodies hanging from bridges, big dollar piles, and rotting mass graves.

The Journal notes that pornographers, child-traffickers, and organ-traffickers are also having a field day, and Facebook, despite warnings, is doing nothing.

Social media, according to this Federation of American Immigration Reform study, is far and away the number-one way Latin Americans (to take one relevant example to cartels) get their news now.

In recent years, the use of social media has proliferated among human smugglers and migrants due to the ability of these platforms to communicate within seconds and being able to connect random users together from all parts of the world. Talk radio, which was once seen as the dominant method of communication and coordination for migration in Central and South America, has seen a significant decline in these regions. The State Department has recently revealed that "data shows mobile is the dominant source of media consumption in the region," and digital ads placed on Facebook and Instagram have reached more than 26 million people since Inauguration Day."

What's wrong with social media, and why is Facebook so clearly arrogant and deceptive, literally boosting the cartel trade — and the human-smuggling rackets affiliated with cartels — even as Mexico struggles?

Most likely, it's political power. They've got Democrats on their string. Not only do they donate to Democrats and pay for projects to encourage mass migration and illegal immigration, but they ban opposition conservatives. Worse still, their personnel offices are a revolving door between Democrat operatives and Facebook honchos. Stone is one, and there are several others. In California, they've actually taken orders from leftist state legislators. So to say Facebook and Democrats are separate beasts is actually a little skeezy.

But why are they supporting cartels, even as they say they're trying to not do that? Likely for the same reason they are supporting coyote operations on their pages — cash, but also happy Democrats who are quite pleased about Joe's open borders and all the Democrat voters they expect to get from it.

It wreaks havoc, and it's way past time for this to be illegal. Facebook is protected by Section 230, which, unlike newspapers, immunizes it to whatever content it hosts.

Are banks immunized from deposits coming in from drug lords? Not in the least; they go to great lengths to make sure their money is clean, and if it's not, they get slapped with big fines. There are many examples. Why isn't Facebook, a money machine of its own, regulated like a bank and its deposits, if not like the rest of the press? The immunity and impunity they've got here — and the destruction they've wrought — are enormous.

Image: Eldwin Lopez via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.