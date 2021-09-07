Scientific correctness and COVID

After political correctness abridged our “offensive” freedom of speech and sense of humor, scientific correctness took the center ring in the planetary circus. If PC enforced margin boundaries on not-so-free speech, scientific correctness aspires to muzzle not only “the commoners” but the world-class specialists.

Karl Popper, one of the 20th century´s most influential philosophers of science, considered that: ”The growth of knowledge depends entirely on disagreement.” It´s a well-proven fact that scientific controversy moves knowledge forward. Gagging notable experts whenever their findings do not fit the “scientifically correct” narrative not only obstructs vital discoveries, but slows down crisis management. Whatever happened to credibility of Nobel laureates such as Prof. Doc. Luc Montagnier, vaccine scientists such as Robert Malone, notable physicians and microbiologists such as Prof. Didier Raoult? Did thousands of experienced medical experts all over the world suddenly become dumber than some mediocre TV doctors with ties to Big Pharma, or did they just go down with the same old “sluggish schizophrenia” that many Soviet-era dissidents suffered from?

As for the politicized, compliant “intelligentsia,” Michael Crichton said it all: “Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you're being had.” Who are “the geniuses” behind the dogma of scientific correctness, if not just a bunch of medically ignorant politicians? What kind of financial “Eureka” inspires the latest collection of empty suits to restrict one doctor from speaking out and to create a one-man show for another? Technocrats are running the asylum: they want to teach our teachers, drill our soldiers, enlighten our doctors, and instruct our strategists. However, the application of the “master plans” and the tab for deadly blunders goes to those “on the ground”, no matter at home, or in Afghanistan. Self-satisfied with every coercive trick of “masks on! masks off!” abracadabra, hubristic egos are inflating close to a bursting point.

If political correctness poisoned our life with ludicrous rhetoric, scientific correctness is no laughing matter as it bans access to unbiased information that our health and lives depend on. Not long ago, “trust, knowledge, regard, and loyalty” were the four elements of doctor-patient relationship; today scientific correctness tramples them all, turning the core ethical principles of medicine into a peremptory nightmare both for the bullied physician and the patient who is supposed to make informed decisions based on the premasticated crumbs of information from the political table. Scientific correctness stigmatizes members of public who ask legitimate questions and obstructs work of experts who reach for data, not dogma.

Do you remember the massive conversion disorder suffered by mainstream media when the natural origins of COVID-19 were questioned by experts? Well, we don´t hear the Big Bad Bat mantra anymore, and there´s silence in place of official investigation.

No matter the topic, the steps of a true scientific investigation are easy to follow: make an observation, ask questions, form a hypothesis, draw conclusions, communicate results. Scientific correctness starts by communicating the results, skips the hypothesis and bans both questions and scientifically incorrect observation. One doesn´t have to be a genius to understand that we are not receiving scientifically reliable answers to vital questions. A scientifically incorrect genius called Albert Einstein left humanity his will: “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”

