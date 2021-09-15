RIP: Norm Macdonald

I was shocked and saddened to learn that after a private bout with cancer, Norm Macdonald has succumbed at the age of 61. He has long been one of my favorite comedians, a man whose sense of irony was sharp and whose courage was legendary, having been fired from Saturday Night Live for making fun of O.J. Simpson as a killer when he knew that his boss's boss was a friend of the accused murderer.

I don't know his personal politics, but political correctness had no appeal for him. He delighted in outraging the sensibilities of pious leftists, such as this excursion into women and comedy:

Here is Norm on white privilege:

His 1987 roast of President Clinton (to his face) at the Radio and Television Correspondents Dinner is the stuff of legend:



YouTube screengrab.

My favorite Norm Macdonald moment of all came during Dennis Miller's former syndicated talk show, when Norm did a guest appearance interview. He and Dennis were not only colleagues at SNL, but close friends. Norm served as a writer for Dennis's TV show. The two men chatted, and then the program broke for commercials. When the program resumed, Dennis took a call and got a couple of minutes into it before he realized that it was Norm on the line ("Norman from Los Angeles"), pretending to be a regular fan, and cracked up.

I will miss his wit.

