Reaping the Democrat harvest

As a gentleman farmer in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, I am well attuned to the time proven adage of “you reap what you sow.” I realize seeds take time to germinate and flourish before they are harvested in the Fall under the current Harvest Moon.

Since the seeds of the Democratic Party were planted in January of 2021 and they have germinated perhaps it is time to take a look at their respective harvest. But before that lets take a look at two of the seeds at the national level, our current POTUS Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris.

First Joe Biden: A career politician who as Robert Gates has noted “To date he has never been right on a foreign policy issue.” A POTUS who claims he wants to unify the country but to date in embracing a progressive he has done nothing but further divide and ostracize those who comprise who hold values and ideas that do not align with those of the Democrat Party.

Second: Kamala Harris: Picked to be President’s running mate solely based on her gender and skin color. Dropped out of the Democratic presidential primaries due to her lackluster performance and running way behind the pack even in her own state. No foreign policy experience and on her recent trip to South and Central America had the hubris to lecture foreign leaders on how to solve their problems.

The harvest: Since their planting and germination we have seen inflation soar; we are no longer energy independent thanks to the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline and embrace of the Green New Deal. Our foreign policy and relationship with our previous allies are in shambles, as evidenced by our shameful and unilateral withdrawal from Afghanistan. In addition, France’s ambassador has returned to Paris in protest over the administration’s decision to intervene in a French nuclear submarine deal with Australia. We have no southern border -- thousands of migrants cross our border unscathed and are distributed across the nation at random. Violent crime is at all-time high, yet we are defunding the police. And yes, the list goes on and on.

In short, the “harvest” has only proven that the quality of the seeds that were planted did not measure up to the standards of their predecessors. One can only hope that in future plantings the people will be more selective in their choice of seeds and the harvest will yield quality crops.

Image: Ivan Radic