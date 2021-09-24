A strategy or just plain incompetence?

Over the last few weeks, I've heard some say that this is a strategy or plan to fill the country with potential Democrat voters. Maybe that was the plan they were hatching in January, but put me down among those who think that these are just incompetent Bidenistas at work.

According to Pew Research, migrant encounters at U.S.-Mexico border are at a 21-year high:

The number of monthly encounters had fallen to 16,182 in April 2020, shortly after the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of the southwestern border and slowed migration across much of the world. But migrant encounters have climbed sharply since then, reaching 199,777 in July, according to the latest data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the federal agency that encompasses the Border Patrol. The July figure is the highest monthly total since March 2000 and far surpasses the peak during the last major wave of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, which occurred in May 2019.

That's not a strategy. That's the kind of incompetence that will bring about a backlash of historic proportions.

Down at the U.S.-Mexico border, you are hearing from all those Hispanic border patrol agents and the elected officials that this is crazy and hurting their communities. Check out Representative Henry Cuellar, who has a "D" next to his name:

“My only question is, what are [Border Patrol agents] supposed to do, just stand by and let people go by? If there was any conduct that was done that’s not according to standards, of course that’s going to be looked at...."

Very important. Mr. Cuellar is a "D" who is living in the storm. The "D's" in Washington DC are not.

Maybe it was a strategy, but with some rather unexpected consequences, such as a backlash against immigration in general and among Hispanics against the Democrats.

Image: Martin Leveneur