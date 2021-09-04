Proof that modern academic leftism is insanely stupid

I quickly realized as I shepherded my children through public school and college that leftists in education are incredibly uninformed to the point of abject stupidity. My kids became used to the fact that I would become almost incoherent with rage when I read through illiterate and factually inaccurate lessons or assignments from their teachers. However, I have never come across anyone as spectacularly uninformed as Dr. Linda ManyGuns who works at Mount Royal University, in Alberta, Canada. Dr. ManyGuns has declared war on oppressive capital letters.

What you must appreciate before getting into Dr. ManyGuns’ truly astonishing dive into stupidity is that she really is a faculty member at Mount Royal University, in Calgary, a public university with a $99 million (Canadian) endowment and over 14,000 students. Just this April, Mount Royal University proudly announced that she was its new “associate vice-president of indigenization and decolonization,” responsible for “providing vision, strategy, leadership and direction to advance indigenization and decolonization commitments.”

Dr. ManyGuns is a woman with a long, successful academic career as both a student and educator. In addition to the obvious qualification of being a “Blackfoot woman” and an elder for “the Buffalo Women’s Society and part of the Beaver Bundle Society,”

ManyGuns has a Bachelor of Arts from St. Thomas University, a Master's from Carleton University, a law degree from University of Ottawa and a doctorate from Trent University. Her academic papers and projects are always on Indigenous subjects and informed by traditional knowledge. For 11 years, ManyGuns was a professor in the University of Lethbridge's Department of Indigenous Studies. She understands the importance of Indigenous students succeeding in their education and while serving as chair, updated the 45-year-old curriculum. Previously, as a waitress, high steel construction worker and chef, ManyGuns experienced discrimination and lateral violence but refuses to let it define her.

(For the uninitiated, of which I am one, “lateral violence” is displaced anger that against the system that results in minority-on-minority violence. If two BIPOCS beat each other up, and you’re White, it’s your fault.)

Let me reiterate: ManyGuns has a BA, a Master’s, a J.D., and a Ph.D. She is the living embodiment of the fruits of our modern educational system. She also conflates capitalism (which she despises) and capitalization (which apparently also needs to go). This is her announcement of her Marxist-racial war on capital letters (emphasis mine):

this is a beginning effort at describing the use of lower case on the website of the office of indigenization and decolonization. Indigenous people have been actively engaged in a multidimensional struggle for equality, since time immemorial. we strive for historical-cultural recognition and acknowledgment of colonial oppression that persistently devalues the diversity of our unique cultural heritages. these sites of struggle are generally found at blockades, where demonstrations against racism occur, where racialization and cultural domination, and discrimination leave the mark of imbalance and abuses of power. sometimes these sites generate media interest but interest is generally fickle. the explicit demonstration and practice of aboriginal culture in everyday life or at places of resistance is called by academics 'eventing.' the goal of equity, diversity and inclusion of all people is synonymous with the interests of Indigenous people. we support and expand the goal of equality and inclusion to all forms of life and all people. we join leaders like e. e. cummings, bell hooks, and peter kulchyski, who reject the symbols of hierarchy wherever they are found and do not use capital letters except to acknowledge the Indigenous struggle for recognition. we resist acknowledging the power structures that oppress and join the movement that does not capitalize. the office of indigenization and decolonization supports acts that focus on inclusion and support the right of all people to positive inclusion and change.

I do not believe anything could more perfectly illustrate that modern education is not intended to inform, but to indoctrinate. The longer a person spends in academia, the less that person knows.

As for capital letters, I will proudly continue to use them. The point of spelling, grammar, and other style rules is to enhance communication. Unlike ManyGuns, I’m more interested in exchanging ideas than performative showboating.

(Hat tip: Power Line)

Image: Dictionary of letters from 1767. Public domain.