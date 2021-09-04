AOC’s dumbest tweet ever gives conservatives a field day holding her to her rhetoric

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s problem is not that she is so stupid, but that she thinks of herself as far smarter and more knowledgeable than is the actual case. The ancient Greeks understood well that hubris, false pride, is one key to humans’ tendency to screw themselves up – often with tragic consequences. So far, the young congresswoman from Westchester County who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens, has avoided tragedy, but then again, she has not yet had much direct access to the levers of power.

On Wednesday, she made an utter fool of herself by tweeting out a nice-sounding bit of rhetoric that she failed to understand knocks out any legitimacy for affirmative action and any of the other racial double standards that the left insists on.

Hold everyone to the same standards we hold for Black women & women of color challenge — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 1, 2021

Twitter being the home of snarky replies (unless Jack Dorsey decides they hurt the progressive cause too much), quickly filled with replies pointing out her folly. Twitchy has collected a bunch of them, for instance:

AOC calls for the elimination of all racial preferences programs. Great! https://t.co/UAz6eqYjOW — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 1, 2021

So no more Affirmative Action then?



Cool, I'm with you on that! https://t.co/TQUP1PjuQG — Austin Smith - ERT_BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@BADG3RMANTV) September 1, 2021

my ivy league grad school told us people of color could be late to exams because it was "part of their culture"



you mean that kind of standard? https://t.co/YPdh7yMQnJ — donald chump (@joeypsoriginal1) September 1, 2021

I particularly like this one:

So you're expected to defer to me, or you'll be branded a racist and a sexist? Finally! https://t.co/4hDfMdCxAm — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 1, 2021

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has had nothing more to say on her Twitter thread about using the same standards for everyone.