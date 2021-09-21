Our administrative state and military have become dangerously partisan

More and more, we are seeing that huge swaths of our government that were meant to be apolitical, especially the military, have become deeply partisan. This strikes a blow at the heart of the American experiment and must be addressed before it is too late.

One of the most distressing things in September 2021 is that many people are still held in solitary confinement in jail for their role in the attempted redress of grievances that took place on January 6, 2021. It has now become abundantly clear that the United States government will detain its citizens indefinitely as political prisoners.

Saturday, there was a demonstration near the Capitol to support those individuals. The event was sparsely attended, with most people having been warned off by those in a position to know the dangers. It was made clear that this was likely another set-up by the FBI and that everyone should steer clear. Estimates on crowd size ran around 500 people. Of course, that’s still about ten times more than would show up to the average Biden rally.

The media, though they showed up in large numbers, ignored the event except to belittle it and point out that the protesters were outnumbered by law enforcement. As Americans, we should all be offended at this show of force against citizens exercising their constitutional rights. A short time ago we would have been. But now the media, great champions of the Constitution that they are, were applauding the police presence, just as they cheered walling off the capital.

If the same precautions were taken for all the BLM and Antifa riots in 2020 (where it was legitimately needed), that probably could have saved two dozen lives and prevented billions of dollars in damage. Compare that to January 6th. There were no deaths directly resulting from the protest except for the unjustified shooting of Ashley Babbitt at the hands of a Capitol police officer—a crime for which he will never be punished.

Most of the Antifa and BLM detainees were released on bail (some with the assistance of the now-Vice President of the United States) and then quickly had all their charges dropped. Are we now to believe that there is no political agenda involved in these actions?

This is just the most recent in the long train of abuses and usurpations that is the Biden Presidency.

At this point in our history, it’s worth making the case that the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA, the NIH, the FDA, the FAA, and literally hundreds of other government agencies have all become incurably politicized and should be defunded and disbanded at the earliest possible opportunity. Their inevitable politicization as they accrued power is the very reason all these entities were not supposed to exist, constitutionally, to begin with. The larger the government gets, the more difficult it becomes to police itself and the greater the likelihood of political corruption. If we’re ever to return to a constitutional government, they would all be gone.

As just one example of how to trim the bloated federal government, the states can provide for their own justice departments. They don’t need and should not have the federal government telling them how to do it. The federal government did just fine without a department of justice for almost one hundred years and it would do fine without one again.

What is most worrisome, and the most dangerous symptom of an out-of-control government is that the military, for the first time in its history, has fallen to the sway of political corruption. General Milley is the poster boy for a new woke armed forces. To fix this problem, the ideological litmus tests that have crept into the military would have to be purged along with all those who advocated for them. This is next to impossible in the current environment. General Milley, even with a large shadow of treasonous behavior cast over him and some in his orbit, still has the full confidence of the president of the United States.

How can anything be repaired when the president himself supports this kind of corruption? It can’t. It must wait until he’s gone. If our constitutional republic can survive that long.

Image: Mark Milley. YouTube screen grab.