Let's segregate like it's '48

I guess that I've gone full circle. Back in 1964, our family came to the U.S. and there was a lot of talk about the evil of segregation. That was then, but this is 2021 and segregation is back, according to this news report:

A university in Washington has created segregated housing specifically for Black students. Western Washington University has designated the fourth floor of Alma Clark Glass Hall as housing reserved for its "Black Affinity Housing program," becoming the latest school to adopt such a program. "The program will explore and celebrate the diversity of Black and African American people and culture, with historical and contemporary context," the program website reads, also saying that all "Western students residing in the program help foster a warm and vibrant community supporting social, personal and academic success."

According to the story, this is about George Floyd.

Well, where do we start?

Am I the only one who thinks that this is racism? Everybody did when we came to the U.S. back in the 1960s. I remember marches calling for the end to segregation and racism.

How does a college get away with it? Would the liberal state government of Washington tolerate "white housing" to foster a Eurocentric culture? I think that you know the answer to that.

Last, but not least, I'm all for fostering a warm and vibrant community. Isn't that what your parents and church are for? I thought that people went to college to get an education and get a job in an international economy hiring engineers rather than people with "gender studies" degrees.

The country is going insane and college administrators are driving the bus over the cliff. Where is Dr. Martin Luther King when we really need him?

Image: Pixabay