In Australia, vaccines are not necessarily about your health

COVID-19 is here to stay. That being the case, it would make sense to focus on treatment options as well as on vaccines. However, treatment options do not empower governments, and repurposing old drugs do not enrich pharmaceutical companies. Perhaps that’s why the Australian government has banned doctors from prescribing Ivermectin, which appears to be a useful treatment when given early enough to someone with COVID.

What’s become extremely clear in the past few months is that “vaccines” do not eradicate the disease from a vaccinated population, unlike smallpox, polio, or other traditional vaccines. While the COVID vaccines may prevent some people from getting very sick with the original virus, vaccinated people can still get COVID (including its variants) and spread COVID. Indeed, they may be responsible for new variants and may be more vulnerable to subsequent Coronaviruses.

Importantly, in a world with air travel and illegal immigration, there is no way to keep a disease from crossing borders. We’ve seen how illegal aliens with COVID are flooding into the country, although Joe Biden, while trying to force vaccinations on reluctant Americans, is doing nothing at all about those illegal aliens. And God alone knows what the hundred thousand plus Afghan migrants are bringing in with them. Currently, they’re having a measles outbreak, a disease that is mostly gone from America thanks to safe, reliable childhood vaccines.

Given that we must learn to live with COVID, which is now a fact of life (thank you, Dr. Fauci; thank you, China), the sensible thing to do is to treat it. There’s good evidence that treating it immediately upon diagnosis is effective. (Please note that I’m not giving medical advice, as I am not a doctor. I’m just reporting on publicly available information.)

The two current drugs that seem to work are Hydroxychloroquine, which was instantly demonized because it would have been a success for President Trump, and Ivermectin, which has also been demonized because.... Because....

Well, heck. Why is Ivermectin being demonized when it’s long been deemed a miracle drug that’s safe for certain conditions? Indeed, the CDC itself insists that immigrants with parasites must take to keep those parasites out of the American population.

Australia, the various state and national governments of which have gone full fascist in response to COVID, may just have given the game away. Its Health Department has now banned physicians from prescribing Ivermectin for anything other than parasites.

The basis for the ban isn’t that the drug is inherently dangerous, although the Australian health department notes people are taking doses that are too large. Instead, Australia’s Health Department is worried that, if people can get treated fairly painlessly for COVID and then end up with natural immunity, the vaccine will seem unnecessary. We can’t have that:

Today, the TGA, acting on the advice of the Advisory Committee for Medicines Scheduling, has placed new restrictions on the prescribing of oral ivermectin. General practitioners are now only able to prescribe ivermectin for TGA-approved conditions (indications) - scabies and certain parasitic infections. Certain specialists including infectious disease physicians, dermatologists, gastroenterologists and hepatologists (liver disease specialists) will be permitted to prescribe ivermectin for other unapproved indications if they believe it is appropriate for a particular patient. These changes have been introduced because of concerns with the prescribing of oral ivermectin for the claimed prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Ivermectin is not approved for use in COVID-19 in Australia or in other developed countries, and its use by the general public for COVID-19 is currently strongly discouraged by the National COVID Clinical Evidence Taskforce, the World Health Organisation and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Firstly, there are a number of significant public health risks associated with taking ivermectin in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 infection rather than getting vaccinated. (Emphasis mine.)

So, what are those health risks?

1. People taking Ivermectin might not get tested or go to the doctor so any COVID they have might spread. Vaccinated people, however, can also spread the disease so this concern seems rather foolish.

2. People are taking the wrong doses—which, of course, wouldn’t happen if doctors were allowed to prescribe the correct doses.

3. The increase in Ivermectin prescriptions has led to a shortage affecting people with scabies and parasites. So, while those people are allowed the correct dosage of a regularly used medicine, for COVID sufferers, it’s forbidden. The answer would be to increase production or to allow doctors to prescribe Ivermectin so that people wouldn’t be guessing and overdosing themselves.

Tellingly, says the Australian Health Department, both WHO and America’s FDA disapprove of Ivermectin. But WHO has functioned from the beginning as a branch of the Chinese Communist Party, while the FDA...has also.

What Australia ignores, but the Conservative Treehouse notes, is that there is evidence that Ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment. Brian Joondeph has written more about Ivermectin.

What we’re seeing here are governments that are desperate to steer people away from possible treatments that, when given early, can turn COVID into just another virus. They want to force vaccines on people. And whenever a government is trying to force something on its citizens, it is the wise citizen who questions the government’s motives.

