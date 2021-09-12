Head of Tokyo Medical Association recommends ivermectin for COVID treatment

Dr. Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association recommends ivermectin for use with COVID patients. He notes that the parts of Africa that use ivermectin to control parasites have a COVID death rate of just 2.2 per 100,000 population, as compared to 13 times that death rate among African countries that do not use ivermectin. Similarly, worldometer.com statistics say that the COVID death rate in India (which uses HCQ and Ivermectin to treat COVID) is 32 while the COVID death rate in the U.S.A. is 6.5 times higher at 205 per 100,000 population.

If these stats are accurate, then at least 6 of every 7 people who have died in the U.S. of COVID could be alive today had they been treated with ivermectin. Of course, ivermectin's effectiveness against COVID was not yet known when the first COVID wave hit the United States. Also, U.S. health statistics are notoriously inaccurate. Hospitals are given a financial incentive to identify almost everyone who dies with COVID as having died of COVID. Also, the first wave of COVID which hit the U.S. before Africa and India was much more deadly than recent waves, simply because deadly viruses keep mutating into forms that spread more readily partly because they are less symptomatic and deadly.

In recent months, a growing number of American physicians have discovered that Ivermectin works. But, according to The last Refuge, President Biden's Department of Health and Human Services is taking steps, through the liability insurance system, to suppress the issuance of ivermectin prescriptions. Australia’s federal government has just banned physicians there from prescribing ivermectin to treat COVID.

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab

Howard Richman blogs at idealtaxes.com. He co-authored the 2014 book Balanced Trade: Ending the Unbearable Costs of America's Trade Deficits, published by Lexington Books.