In Australia, the people’s fight against COVID tyranny escalates

From the beginning of COVID’s emergency, the state of Victoria, which is Australia’s most densely populated state, announced that its goal was zero COVID cases, which it assured people could be met by extraordinary lockdowns, masks, and social issues. Even when it became apparent that (a) you can’t have zero cases in a globally interconnected world, that the virus has a >99% survival rate for people under 70, and (c) that COVID is treatable, Victoria’s government didn’t let up. Most recently, it declared that everyone who wishes to work must be vaccinated. The people are beginning to fight back.

Two weeks ago, Joe Biden, even though he promised he wouldn’t impose a mandate and had already conceded that doing so was unconstitutional, announced that OSHA was creating a rule requiring all people in workplaces of 100 or more people get vaccinated or get tested every week (a practical impossibility) or get fired. You can bet that what Biden really wanted to do was what the Victorian government is doing:

All Victorian school staff and early childhood services must be fully vaccinated by November 29, the Andrews government has announced. The order will apply to both government and non government schools, as well as all types of early childhood and care settings, Deputy Premier James Merlino said on Wednesday. [snip] Earlier on Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said Victorians could expect more announcements about Covid-19 vaccine mandates for additional industries going forward. While fronting the media to condemn the violent anti-vaccination rallies, Mr Andrews said more industries would need to get the jab as the state raced towards its 80 per cent target. [snip] [The order] came as protest organisers vowed to stage marches daily until construction workers were allowed back on the job following the state government ordering the entire industry to shut down for at least two weeks. The decision to lock up all building sites, a position strongly pushed by chief health officer Brett Sutton, was taken after it became clear the industry would not reach its government-imposed deadline of vaccinating 90 per cent of construction workers with at least one jab by Thursday.

You’ve already read about how the construction union staged a violent protest, including attacking the union boss who is cuddling up to the government. Today, Sundance, at The Conservative Treehouse is back with more about how Australians are pushing back. I urge you to read the whole post but here are some of the high points:

An inflection point has been reached in Australia with the government COVID-19 lockdowns, forced vaccinations and now, vaccine passports. What is happening today in the state of Victoria, specifically the Melbourne metropolitan area, is an outcome of more than a year of heavy-handed government rules and regulations deaf to the voices of the average man, woman or family. There is a middle class & blue-collar backlash taking place, and Americans would be wise to pay attention. [snip] Vaccination passports will be required to work, shop, attend events and essentially live in the New World Order Premier Andrews has created for the citizens of Victoria. The day after Andrews outlined the new rules – the working class, who have been locked down and compliant to this point, finally had enough.

Sundance walks his readers through yesterday’s story about the union protests, including the fact that the Prime Minister shut down the industry for two weeks to punish union members’ recalcitrance.

He then turns to what happened yesterday, when even more trade unionists hit the street, along with other blue-collar workers. Eventually, tens of thousands of people were out there, in protests reminiscent of the Solidarity movement in Poland that brought down the Soviet Union. The media are solidly behind the government and, for now, so are the police.

This first video is an amateur one that shows the protest as a good thing.

This official media video is hostile to the protests—and shows how hostile the protesters are to the government’s laptop media:

Sundance then explains what all this means for us in America:

While the United States has not yet arrived at the same level of outrage, in part driven by a distinctly different constitution that outlines the inherent rights of Americans, it is very clear that we too will soon arrive at this point now visible on the streets in Melbourne. Do not be naive to the fact that U.S. and Canadian government officials; those in direct ideological alignment with the leftist perspectives of government in Australia; are not paying close attention to what is happening there in preparation for when both the U.S. and Canada move to block the unvaccinated from participating in society. The vaccination passport methods, processes and procedures being tested right now in Australia are soon to arrive in the United States. Electronic check-ins and QR codes deployed to track the movements of vaxxed and unvaxxed are being tested right now in almost all states in Australia. We The People in America are only a few weeks or months away from having to make the same decisions that middle-class Victorian workers are faced with right now. This is why you should pay attention to what is happening there.

Australia’s present is America's future—and the Republican party will not stop it. It’s up to the American people to do so.

Image: Protests in Melbourne. YouTube screen grab.