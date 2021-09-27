Fox guarding the henhouse? Yes, indeed!

The compulsion to find out whether the Wu Flu started in the Wuhan lab, and at whose behest the research was done, has been almost as strong as the desperate drive to stop anyone from finding the answer. On Sunday Morning Futures, Maria Bartiromo discussed this with Devin Nunes, wishing for the answer. Concurrently with watching the show, I opened my email and found a link from Alex Berenson to the March 24, 2018 document outlining the gain of function research.

The document is a detailed description of the proposed research, complete with a chart of expected milestones (page 31). Page 10 has an easy, colorful chart (unlike the density of the verbiage) showing us laypeople what they intend. Page 22 shows a management plan, divided into Host-pathogen prediction and Intervention development stages. This one document is the “Holy S**t!” origin proof.

Notice that Peter Daszak wrote it. Besides being the head of EcoHealth Alliance, which proposed and arranged for the research in Wuhan, he was the only U.S. representative in the WHO’s investigation of...COVID’s origins—the same man oft-quoted as saying there is “NO evidence” that the lab leak theory is true.

Daszak has ties to Fauci. Before this research started, Fauci provided $600,000 to the Wuhan lab supporting it. That information was obfuscated, and emails between the two were redacted, but finally released in July.

I think if I were to put together a Venn diagram of COVID, the central connector would be one Dr. Fauci. He funded EcoHealth Alliance, which funded and administered the Wuhan research. Fauci also has close ties to Moderna, including the fact that NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), which he’s chaired since 1984, funded the Moderna trial. He pushed Remdesivir, an expensive drug that didn’t work to cure COVID patients. And he was a key player in denigrating and banning hydroxychloroquine, the first cheap, easily obtainable drug that worked to stop COVID’s progress.

Fauci’s been at it a long time, and there’s a world of history to follow if you want. His wife, Christine Grady, heads the department of bioethics at the NIH (National Institutes of Health). You know, the body that presides over the ethical questions of testing vaccines.

I could go on but want to get to my “part two.” After plowing through the Daszak document (I admit I have a very unhealthy inability to stay awake when reading scientific papers, but I got enough to know it’s real), I listened to Dr. Scott Atlas in a lengthy interview the Epoch Times sponsored. It’s an hour you won’t regret if you have the time.

Atlas, who you may remember served briefly on Trump’s advisory committee on COVID, has a book, A Plague Upon Our House, coming out in November. He’s a measured, reasoned voice. I don’t agree with everything he says, but he talks about the ethics of vaccinating children and the unknown long-term effects of the vaccines.

Atlas makes a lot of good points. He talks about the politicization of virus and vaccines as a mistake. Starting around minute 23, he talks about the heart inflammation issues in young males. He talks about censorship and how it has destroyed our trust in professors and doctors. If you can’t listen to the whole thing, I recommend picking up at minute 23 and listening for the next 10 minutes or so. His ethical questions about using our children as shields for our own health are logical and impactful. You may find yourself going back and listening from the beginning.

We now know beyond a doubt that the whole pandemic has been mishandled. and is continuing to be mishandled. in the US and elsewhere. We also can see alternative approaches: Norway, for instance, just decreed normal life should resume, downgrading the pandemic to an endemic problem, meaning something that will always be with us, like the flu.

It’s time to take a critical look at our COVID response and then to change it drastically. With no leadership from the top, this may be impossible.

Dr. Fauci is still the voice of COVID USA. He’s had his hand in every aspect of the virus, from creating it, to masking us, shutting society, and resisting early treatment, leading to hundreds of thousands of deaths. His current stance, that everyone should be vaccinated regardless of age, health status, or previous COVID infection, is destructive to our lives and economy.

Far from being the face of our public health, Fauci is the face of destruction. It’s time he was indicted, not extolled. It’s also time we stood up and said “no” as loudly as possible—no to vaccinating our children, no to mandates, no to masks, and no to all the rules that keep us from living free lives. The more of us do that, the faster this will end.

Image: Anthony Fauci by DonkeyHotey. CC BY 2.0.