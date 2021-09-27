Schadenfreude to start the week: Biden and the Dems’ plans are collapsing

Only 8 months into the Biden presidency, disaster looms for the Democrats, and boy do they deserve every bit of humiliation and voter repudiation that looks to be in prospect. Yes, it is almost 14 months until the midterm election gives the public a chance to correct the electoral results that were proclaimed as genuine, and that’s an eternity in politics. But two factors give me a fair degree of confidence that the trend we see now will continue and accelerate:

Biden is not going to get more coherent. He is visibly declining, the victim of his pathologically status seeking wife who surely realized his ongoing dementia made him unsuitable for office. And his potential replacement is so repulsive that Vice President Harris is kept hidden from the pubic as much as possible. And With the slimmest of Congressional vote margins, the Dems have committed themselves to a far-reaching transformation demanded by the far left faction of the party that would spell doom for the few remaining non-extremists in the party.

Biden’s polls are collapsing. Becket Adams in the WashEx:

Only 43% of respondents in a survey conducted between Sept. 13-19 believe the phrase “mentally sharp” describes Biden “well." This represents an 11-point drop from March , when Pew found 54% of respondents said “mentally sharp” was a fitting descriptor for the president. On top of the border crisis, cratering approval numbers, infighting among congressional Democrats, incompetent federal health officials bumbling their way through the coronavirus pandemic, and the chaotic, disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan, there’s also a growing consensus the president is not the sharpest knife in the drawer.

Rasmussen finds Trump beating Biden by ten points in a hypothetical rematch.

All of this is before inflation roars out of control, which appears likely. People are ultra-sensitive to gasoline and food prices, because both are necessities, and both already are galloping skyward with the blame obviously on the Dems and Biden.

In the here and now, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has just postponed a vote on the $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” spending bill previously slotted for today:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). announced Sunday that the vote on the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will be held on Sept. 30, days later than originally planned. Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday but will not actually vote until Thursday, on the same day that some surface transportation programs are set to expire, Pelosi announced in a letter to her fellow Democrats released by her office. “This week is a week of opportunity, as we work to keep government open, conclude negotiations on the Build Back Better Act and advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework,” Pelosi wrote. “Tomorrow, September 27, we will begin debate on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House and vote on it on Thursday, September 30, the day on which the surface transportation authorisation expires.” The Democrat-led “Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework” focuses mostly on core infrastructure projects, such as roads, clean water and power, bridges and other infrastructure, and remediation of legacy pollution.

The much bigger and far worse $3.5 trillion (actually, closer to 5) spending bill ain't going to become law, at least not in that form. Pelosi is retreating there, too:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill, dubbed the “Build Back Better Act,” which is scheduled for a vote on Thursday, will likely be scaled back. It “seems self-evident” that the reconciliation bill price tag will be smaller than the original proposal of $3.5 trillion, the California Democrat said during an appearance on ABC’s This Week. “Everybody overwhelmingly, and I think even those who want a smaller number, support the vision of the president,” the California Democrat said. “Adding up what our priorities are should take us to a number where we find common ground.”

She needs more time to try to satisfy the Squad and other lefties while keeping the support of Senators Manchin and Sinema and the few remaining House Democrats from swing districts, who understand how voting for Obamacare made many House Democrats lose their races in the first midterm of Obama’s presidency. They know that the massive debt spending will exacerbate inflation.

Master polemicist Kurt Schlichter has a very satisfying essay on the internal warfare underway among the donkeys. Read the whole thing, but for a quick schadenfreude fix, here are a couple of excerpts:

Just watching Manchin and Sinema mock Schumer, who (as Hugh Hewitt noted) is desperate to ward off a primary challenge from up-talking, irony-free socialista AOC, restores one’s faith in cosmic justice. The libs are furious that Joe Manchin is ruining their party – it’s awesome. And their fussy threats are even more precious. Yeah, someone’s going to successfully primary Manchin from the left in West Virginia, right after the Boy Scouts let the Lincoln Project be honorary jamboree co-sponsors. That Schumer and Pelosi are not feared like they should be by their own caucus is delightful. Mitch McConnell is feared by his caucus, and rightly so. And he’s playing this masterfully. Yeah, we have our own fights – including Trump’s silly campaign against McConnell, who is indisputably the most effective legislative knife fighter in generations. The guy drives me nuts too – his insurrection whining was stupid and lame – but no one wrecks the Dems’ dreams like the Murder Turtle. He just threw a Baby Ruth bar in the Capitol Hill pool by refusing to help raise the debt ceiling – the Dems have a majority, so it’s their problem. Of course, the Dems don’t want to do it because it looks bad – they want GOP cover. Mitch refuses to provide it, which is chum in the water to another Dem feeding frenzy.

And:

According to numbers the lib media refuses to report, the biggest group of vaccine skeptics is not those science-hating Trump people. It’s minorities, who frankly have a really good reason for not trusting government doctors who assure them everything is on the up and up. It doesn’t help when rich jerks at the Emmys or on Martha’s Vineyard party maskless while demanding you gag your kid – or not allow your kid to go to school at all. So, when the Karen Caucus of libidinally unsatiated cat ladies get their vaccine passport requirements of their dreams, the hardest hit is…minorities! Put that in your Ibram X. Kendi commemorative pipe and smoke it, ladies! The brawl and resulting BLM protest at the NYC Italian place was only the beginning. We’ll see more and more battles between these elements of the Dem coalition, and we need to do as Mitch does and stay out of it.

Watching our country be invaded is no fun, nor is the horror unfolding in Afghanistan. Knowing that China now realizes Biden has defaulted on protecting those who commit to alliances with us is scary beyond words. World War III is not unthinkable, as weakness is provocative and Taiwan’s success threatens the legitimacy of the Communist oligarchy of China.

But at least we get to watch Joe Biden prove he is senile, Nancy Pelosi stammer and gesticulate wildly in panic, and Democrats form up a circular firing squad.

We take our pleasures where we can as our country declines.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (cropped) CC By-SA 2.0 license