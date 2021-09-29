Doctor claims COVID treatment meant to kill patients

I'm not a doctor; I'm just some jerk who works in a factory, conveying things I've recently been exposed to regarding the pandemic. But given how the authorities on the topic vacillate from moment to moment on how to address it, I can assume equal credibility.

I recently watched a doctor on a major cable news outlet being interviewed about early treatment for those testing positive. (I contacted him for permission to share snippets of the interview, and he answered that he doesn't grant reproduction of his material to anyone, so it'll have to be a bit ambiguous. My apologies.)

The long and short of it is that he's been treating patients early for over a year with techniques that are highly effective, and he wondered aloud why the CDC or HIS hasn't issued a protocol for early treatment. This has been going on for a year and a half, yet there are no Mayo Clinic or Johns Hopkins protocols, either. Instead, if you call your doctor and tell him you've tested positive for COVID or are experiencing symptoms, he'll instruct you to quarantine, rest, and hydrate. If breathing problems intensify, check into a hospital. No treatment. Weird.

Last week, someone sent me a link to a 16-minute-long video by Dr. Bryan Ardis that apparently answers the question, "Why?" The answer is macabre. The title is "Hospital Protocols Are Murdering Americans by Prescribing Remdesivir which Causes Renal Failure."

According to Dr. Ardis, the medical staff at the hospitals are oblivious that they're poisoning their patients to death. They're merely following the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization and the associated vegetable-soup acronyms. The vast majority of COVID-related deaths occur in hospitals. But they're not dying from the disease; they're dying from the treatment.

Dr. Ardis implores his audience not to go into the ICU, and if they must, they should refuse to accept the protocol including Remdesivir, directing them to a resource at "myfreedoctor.com," where physicians prescribe the early treatment medications free of charge. They also have legal teams that will threaten the hospitals against administrating Remdesivir.

The renal (kidney) failure induced by Remdesivir will cause the body to stop excreting fluids and cause pulmonary edema, drowning the patient in his own body. Then the hospital will diagnose it as COVID-related pneumonia.

It's worse than that, but I'm just giving you the highlights.

Next, he moved on to the vaccines.

Vaccinations were made available in December of 2020. The FDA provided a "fact sheet" to go along with the recommendation, yet it failed to provide any known side effects.

That's weird, because in October of 2020 — two months earlier — an internal FDA document delineated the known ones:

Guillain-barré syndrome

acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

Transverse myelitis

Encephalitis/myelitis/encephalomyelitis/meningoencephalitis/meningitis/encepholapathy

convulsions/seizures

Stroke

Narcolepsy and cataplexy

Anaphylaxis

Acute myocardial infarction

Myocarditis/pericarditis

Autoimmune disease

Deaths

Pregnancy and birth outcomes

Other acute demyelinating diseases

Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions

Thromocyophenia

Disseminated intravascular coagulation

Veinous thromboembolism

Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain

Multi Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Vaccine enhanced disease

Dr. Ardis claims that this is a criminal omission, adding that 4,000 children have experienced the second to the last disease on the list, 40 of them dying from it.

He stumbled across this information by listening to Dr. Fauci giving a speech mandating the use of Remdesivir in hospital treatment protocols, citing three medical studies showing that it was proven beneficial in one patient suffering from the Ebola virus. So he looked up the studies and read them. Apparently, no one else has. (The studies are available on Dr. Ardis's website.)

A year-long study of Remdesivir was conducted during the Ebola outbreak in Africa. It was canceled six months in because Remdesivir proved to have a 54% morbidity rate. That statistic was published in a study conducted by the drug's own manufacturer.

According to Dr. Fauci, that's OK, though, because it was proven beneficial in "one" patient (emphasis added by Dr. Ardis). Dr. Ardis claims that Fauci knew that the treatment would be lethal when he mandated it, adding, "Why is this man still alive?"

My sole source for this piece is the video (link above). If the information is accurate, I believe that everyone considering receiving the vaccine or suffering from symptoms of the virus should watch it and pass it along. I played the video for a friend, who replied, "My mom received the vaccine shortly before she had her stroke."

It's literally — as the trite retort goes — "serious as a heart attack." Several, actually.

Mike VanOuse is a Bible-thumping factoryjack located in Lafayette, Indiana. More of his writing is available at VanOuse.com.

