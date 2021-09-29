The left’s three-pronged assault on America: Covid, the border, submission to China

So, Joe Biden allegedly got his third jab on live TV on Monday. He was already “fully vaccinated” and still wore a mask. Does that give anyone confidence in the vaccine?

Then he said that he would not allow us to return to normal until 98% of all Americans are vaccinated! While the CDC is sure to approve the vaccines for ages five and up before the end of the year, despite the hundreds of thousands of vaccine injuries and deaths, Biden must think we need to vax newborns the moment they take their first breath (if they are not killed and dissected, their body parts sold first as permitted by the Democrat bill just passed in the House).

Biden, as surely everyone knows by now, even those who voted for him, is seriously cognitively challenged. He was never a smart man but now he is non compos mentis. He understands nothing about science, certainly not the science of virology or epidemiology. He reads words from teleprompters others have scripted. He has no grasp of the meaning of the words he is reading.

The man and his minders are a plague upon America far more devastating than covid. Covid is the hoax on which they, the global elite, have hitched their wagon to, the pseudo-plague that will bring all of us rubes to our knees. Some Australian states have capitulated, devolving into a functional tyranny. Police attack persons on the street without a mask or even for leaving their homes.

Are those Stalinist tactics coming here? Quite likely in some states, despite the fact that all their lockdowns, mask requirements and vax mandates have made not an iota of difference in the number of cases of those allegedly diagnosed with Covid. The Los Angeles City Council just unanimously passed a resolution requiring proof of vaccine to enter all indoor venues, including grocery stores! This is madness. This is medical tyranny. This is not about anyone’s health. As Dr. Aaron Williams commented on Laura Ingraham’s program, “This is psychological warfare, not evidence-based medicine.” Are detention camps for the unvaccinated next?

The US is at a crossroads…do we fight or do we fall? How many of those on the left are actual believers in the covid hoax and how many are in on the plan, the Bill Gates/Klaus Schwab Great Reset Plan?

“Those who are capable of tyranny are capable of perjury to sustain it.” (Lysander Spooner)

Has Biden really been vaxxed? Did he really get a booster jab on Monday? It’s not unreasonable to suspect it was theatre. He’s most likely on so many meds, his doctors might not want to take the risk of adding insult to injury. He and his minders seem to believe that seeing him be jabbed on TV will encourage the still-unvaxxed to run happily to the nearest jab. Not likely.

With each passing day, every new tactic they pull out of their hat makes vax-hesitant citizens more resistant. Biden appears like the man offering ice cream or candy to little girls in hopes of molesting them. Few are going to fall for his non-sensical manipulations. The vaccines are not durable, their protection is short-lived. No one knows what the long-term effects may be – infertility, heart disease, strokes, blood clots? Young athletes are suffering catastrophic physical and neurological effects, which suggests that physical exertion following the vaccine is dangerous. An army surgeon has warned that pilots could be in danger from vaccine effects. Are the blood clots the vaccines cause affecting athletes time bombs for all vaccinated people?

We all have to worry that Biden might be a tool of the CCP. His son’s laptop, chock full of proof of his criminal enterprises involving his father, has been authenticated. The Bidens have been greedy and corrupt for fifty years and yet this was the man the left engineered, illegitimately, into the Oval Office. And now he is an embarrassment, a wrecking ball.

He and his “people” hated and feared Trump so much that they masterminded this buffoon into the presidency. And now all Americans must suffer the consequences of their treachery. A million unvaxxed, untested migrants have been welcomed into the US over the southern border. Twelve thousand unvaxxed, untested Haitians were just released into Texas.

Soon a hundred of thousand pr more unvaxxed and untested Afghan refugees will be here, stalking American women in gangs as is their wont. They will likely be released because molesting women in groups is a cultural norm in the land of their birth. Just as the rioters of the summer of 2020 were all released, uncharged with any crimes, while people who were even remotely present in DC on Jan. 6 have been in solitary confinement for months.

This is not America. This is fast becoming Orwell’s 1984, the Stalinist Soviet Union of the past, Maoist China which the current head of the China’s communist party, Xi Jinping, strives to reinstate. And Biden is theirs to exploit and control.

China made the Bidens wealthy by nefarious means; they purchased him. They’ve got the goods on the family. Biden will do whatever they direct him to do. Abandon Bagram and Afghanistan to China? Check. Refuse to rescue Americans left behind? Check, they’re on their own. Investigate the origins of the bioweapon that is Covid? Biden put a stop to that. Trump made us energy independent; Biden put an end to that on day one. Borders? Oh no, no more borders. Borders are racist don’t you know?

Joe Biden is the Democrat left’s poison pill, their front in their plan to “transform,” as in destroy, America as founded. He will never cross China. The media will never cross Biden. For nearly two years they have banned and buried all information counter to the administration’s directed narrative on Covid. They suppressed all information on inexpensive early treatment.

“Withholding information is the essence of tyranny. Control of the flow of information is the tool of the dictatorship.” (Bruce Coville)

If the Republicans cave and agree to raise the debt ceiling, and vote for the left’s bankrupt-America-forever multi-trillion-dollar bills, then we are done, over. They will be supporting this President’s catastrophic policies and his devastating agenda. Biden and his Obama handlers will have succeeded to recast this nation into what Xi seeks to reinstate in his country.

Americans need to begin fighting back now against Biden’s spending propositions, against all of the Covid mandates, especially the vaccine mandates. To vaccinate children is a horror. No parent should fall for the lie that their kids are in danger of dying of Covid. They are not. They do not spread Covid and they do not need to be masked. For those with the time and focus, watch this documentary. If it does not make you think and reconsider the ramifications of the Covid hoax, then God be with you. You are blinded by a despicable plan to reorganize and perhaps cull global society, not at all according to Judeo-Christina values.

