Democrats continue the push to persecute the unvaccinated

Americans discovered on Wednesday that, on Saturday, Democrats slipped something awful into their $3.5 trillion ironically named “Build Back Better Bill.” If the bill becomes law (and the only thing currently stopping it is that Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are saying “no”), employers can be charged as much as $700,000 per unvaccinated employee. This is madness.

The Biden administration has included a vaccine enforcement mechanism in the $3.5 trillion, 2,465-page ‘Build Back Better Bill’ which will enable the government to enforce fines on employers whose employees do not get the vaccine. The mechanism, buried on page 168 of the Democrats’ ‘reconciliation’ spending bill, will allow a tenfold increase in fines for businesses with 100 or more employees that ‘wilfully and repeatedly,’ violate a section of labor law that deals with workplace hazards, of which Covid-19 is now a part. The increased fines on employers could go as high as $70,000 for serious infractions, and $700,000 for wilful or repeated violations - a sum which can be applied to each instance of a violation rather than a total limit. If enacted into law, the fines could rapidly bankrupt companies whose employees are not vaccinated, in effect forcing businesses to comply with Biden’s inoculation drive.

As you contemplate Congress brutally forcing businesses to fire unvaccinated employees, these facts should be at the forefront of your brain. (Note, I’m not a physician and this is not medical advice; it’s just an aggregation of information available on the internet):

Accepting as true the core elements of the above info—a low virus mortality rate and a relatively high vaccine risk rate—the Democrats’ aggressive push to vaccinate people makes no sense. Moreover, even as the Democrats attack conservatives, the people avoiding vaccines are Blacks, Hispanics, and nurses, all core demographics for Democrats. These are the people that the Biden administration is forcing into being unemployed and uninsured, without even the benefit of unemployment benefits.

As the Democrats get more shrill and more vindictive, increasing numbers of people are going to assume that Democrats are acting from either insanity or malevolence. Either is a terrible choice for a once free country’s political leadership.

