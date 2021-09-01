Biden throws a tantrum

Our hapless president’s speech on Tuesday was not a speech at all. It was a full-blown childish tantrum. While he was ostensibly celebrating his massive “airlift” of thousands of mostly-Afghan refugees, from the beginning it was clear he is extremely angry. He almost shouted his claim that his catastrophic misadventure in Afghanistan has been a smashing success. This is a huge lie and everyone knows it, even those trying to spin this debacle as a win.

In fact, Biden’s surrender has probably set a genocide in motion just as our betrayal of the South Vietnamese gave birth to the killing fields. Women and girls are sure to be brutalized.

Biden had promised for days that no American would be left behind but of course hundreds, perhaps even thousands, have been left behind. Some even made it to the airport and were then denied flights home by US forces on the ground there. Thousands of those who escaped were rescued not by Biden’s forces but by retired vets and private organizations who set out to do what the government would not.

Biden is, and has always been, a pathological liar of the worst kind, the kind who lies to boost his own ego no matter how easy it is to prove his dishonesty. His seething, wretched defense of this massive failure will haunt this nation for decades to come. He has single-handedly created a fully-armed terrorist state, a state surrounded by enemies of the US – China, Iran and Pakistan. Those countries now have access to the $90b worth of American weapons, military vehicles and aircraft, not to mention Bagram Air Base.

Our NATO allies will no longer trust us. Biden will be forever known as the most destructive, the weakest and most gullible president in US history. A better man would resign but Biden is not even a decent man. As his mad rant on Tuesday proved, he will never take responsibility for his fatal errors in judgment.

Biden blamed President Trump, whose actual plan had stabilized the country and would have worked if implemented, and he blamed the Afghan army whom he betrayed by withdrawing their air support and their financial support. Of course, they fled. Biden betrayed them as cruelly as any leader in history has abandoned his troops and allies. He can claim his decision to withdraw as he did was successful from now to kingdom come, but it was the most egregious foreign policy error in American history.

The deaths of those thirteen young soldiers who died last Thursday is entirely his responsibility and yet he could not even bring himself to salute at their dignified transfer as their coffins passed by; he just kept checking his watch as if he had somewhere more important to be. The man is without heart and soul. The few parents who spoke with him were shocked that he only talked about his deceased son Beau. That’s his go-to default reply to anyone else’s loss; he makes it all about him.

As the months of his administration slip by, it becomes clearer and clearer that he is something of a sociopath. Nick Arama agrees. He is congenitally unable to care. As for Americans still stranded in Afghanistan, he blamed them – for not getting to the airport, for being “dual citizens” as if that makes them less worthy of rescue.

Of course, it is not just Biden that is to blame. Those military clowns, the ones who just weeks ago were telling us that Covid was the gravest threat we face (Austin) or that ‘white rage” is worth investigating (Milley) are to blame as well. Whoever was giving the orders on the ground in Kabul should also be fired.

Who thought it was a good idea to have those young soldiers do crowd control in a sea of panicked Afghans? Who decided those busloads of Americans had to be turned back in favor of unvetted refugees? Whose decision was it to let the highly trained military dogs who were brought safely to the airport be left behind, turned loose to face certain death on the streets of that benighted city?

Every leader who participated in this ill-timed, fateful attempt at withdrawal should resign or be fired. As many observers have noted, a high schooler could have managed it all better. But then maybe it was all by design, engineered by Biden’s paymaster, China. Biden has been bought and paid by a long list of influence purchasers for nearly all his years in Congress. “Selling out is usually more a matter of buying in. Sell out, and you’re really buying into someone else’s system of values, rules and rewards.” (Bill Watterson). Biden sold us out long ago.

Nancy Pelosi, a horrid woman equally as without heart and soul, on Tuesday refused to have the names of the thirteen soldiers killed in Kabul read out on the floor of the House. That should permanently indict her for being the wicked witch she is. She is more devious, more calculating than the irresponsible Biden but every bit as beyond redemption as he is. She will do anything to try to convince the American people, for whom she has only contempt, that whatever she and her party do is righteous no matter how loathsome and totalitarian.

Like the schoolyard thug he is, Biden will defend to the death the treacherous plan he put into motion so he could make a grand speech on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11. He ignored the advice of some advisers, wanted Ghani to lie about the Taliban’s success in July (transcript here), all to mount a bit of theater with him in the starring role. No matter what he says, things did not go as he envisioned so like a spoiled child, he threw a tantrum from the podium at the White House. Shame on him a thousand times.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (croipped)