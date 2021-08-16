When it comes to the Taliban, Nancy Pelosi is delusional

Showing a bizarre disassociation from facts, senility, or a feminist obsession that overrides all other things, Nancy Pelosi issued an utterly ludicrous statement on Afghanistan. Its entire focus is on women and girls. There’s no mention of the thousands or tens of thousands of men who have been and will be slaughtered in cold blood. There’s also no recognition that the Taliban is a medieval Islamic sect that believes women and girls (including little girls) belong in the home cooking for and satisfying the sexual needs of their Taliban husbands – and that’s it.

I’m printing the pertinent language from Pelosi’s statement, along with my comments.

The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken.

Pelosi is referring to a White House statement on Saturday when Kabul’s fall was imminent but before it actually happened. He stated that 5,000 troops will return to Afghanistan to get Americans and favored Afghans out of the country. Since then, the U.S. Embassy has fallen and it’s placed a notice on its website stating:

The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefore we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

Also, if Americans want to leave, they will face the ultimate bureaucratic insult to people looking at the possibility that they will be captured or killed by medieval Islamists: They must fill out an online form. Without it, tough luck!

U.S. citizens wanting assistance in departing the country should register for any option that might be identified to return to the United States, and must complete this Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group. Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart. Please do so as soon as possible. You must complete this form even if you’ve previously submitted your information to the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options.

I’m sure that people sheltering in place from gunfire (with the Taliban using weapons America abandoned) are perfectly situated to go online and fill out those all-important forms.

Pelosi, though, has different priorities:

The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions. We are deeply concerned about reports regarding the Taliban’s brutal treatment of all Afghans, especially women and girls. The U.S., the international community and the Afghan government must do everything we can to protect women and girls from inhumane treatment by the Taliban.

Once again, we’re seeing the administration’s bizarre belief that the Taliban care about the world’s opinion. Democrats care deeply, so much so that they govern to please “the world” before they govern to benefit Americans. The Taliban answer only to Allah, and they do so via the words of a fanatic warlord turned prophet. Those guides tell them that women exist solely to satisfy men’s lust.

Any political settlement that the Afghans pursue to avert bloodshed must include having women at the table. The fate of women and girls in Afghanistan is critical to the future of Afghanistan. As we strive to assist women, we must recognize that their voices are important, and all must listen to them for solutions, respectful of their culture. There is bipartisan support to assist the women and girls of Afghanistan. One of the successes of U.S.- NATO cooperation in Afghanistan was the progress made by women and girls. We must all continue to work together to ensure that is not eroded.

The Taliban don’t need a “political settlement.” They’ve won the war. As for bloodshed, they’re all in. As women and little girls are turned into sex slaves, I’m sure they’ll appreciate that Pelosi wants the Taliban to “listen to them for solutions,” all while the West is “respectful of their culture.” Defying all facts and logic, Pelosi has this delusional belief that there is some sort of gentlemanly agreement to be had with the Taliban, by which they swear to abandon the Koran’s mandates about women.

Our political leaders are clowns. They’re not even fun or funny clowns. They’re nightmare clowns from a horror movie. But this is no movie and real people will die and suffer in Afghanistan. And with radical Islam again on the move (and very successfully so), I worry that lots of us are going to die soon. I think it’s time to reinstate full security at iconic American locations that make ripe targets for terrorists.

Image: Nancy Pelosi (edited). YouTube screen grab.