Twenty-five minutes to infamy

On what was arguably the worst day of Joe Biden's presidency, he was scheduled to address America and the world at 5 P.M. on August 26, 2021. We'd been told earlier that day that the president and commander-in-chief was going to address the bomb that killed Marines and a Navy corpsman in Kabul. Biden was 25 minutes late.

That delay is not trivial. It has direct consequences on an ever-present 24/7 strategic threat that Russia, China, and North Korea pose to America. All three have "ready now" ICBMs with multiple warheads aimed at targets in the continental United States.

I know this because I was President Reagan's principal director of mobilization planning and requirements in the Pentagon at the height of the Cold War. In those days, as is true today, we focused on building a survivable American nuclear force, land-based ICBM silos, USN Boomers, and USAF strategic bombers. Recently, as I pointed out in an earlier American Thinker post, the threat level has been increasing, especially directly from President Putin:

Is President Putin diabolically smart or simply a psychopath? Perhaps he is both, because by his direct action, the world is now a much more dangerous place as the former KGB officer creates a nuclear doomsday scenario backed by real Russian naval capabilities: Russia is said to have built a new 100-megaton underwater nuclear doomsday device, and it has threatened the US with it. The device goes beyond traditional ideas of nuclear war fighting and poses a direct threat to the future of humanity or life on Earth. Nobody has ever built a weapon like this before, because there's almost no military utility in so badly destroying the world.

With that threat, it's fair to ask why Joe Biden delayed his address for 25 minutes. The delay could have been excused if the White House national security staff and leaders had high-level actionable information that justified a delay in ensuring that the information presented was accurate and fact-based. But that was proven not to be the case because of Biden's colossal and historic communication goof:

Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell of NBC. Q Mr. President, you have said leaving Afghanistan is in the national interest of the United States. After today's attack, do you believe you will authorize additional forces to respond to that attack inside Afghanistan? And are you — are you prepared to add additional forces to protect those Americans who remain on the ground carrying out the evacuation operation?

His answer was priceless: blame the military:

[T]he military — from the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Joint Chiefs, the commanders in the field — have all contacted me one way or another, usually by letter, saying they subscribe to the mission as designed to get as many people out as we can within the timeframe that is allotted. That is the best way, they believe, to get as many Americans out as possible, and others.

As an aside "by letter"? Heck! Why doesn't he channel President Lincoln and at least use the telegraph for faster electric combat coms, huh?

To be fair, O'Donnell did not ask an unreasonable military policy question — but that doesn't justify a delay to gather additional information. Or at least one hopes so, or it is even worse, because the Biden national security team would be seen as truly making it up as they go.

Those Americans who watched and, more importantly, our world leader friends and enemies just saw a president needing an additional twenty-five minutes to get prepared after having earlier announced a hard deadline time.

It may appear to be just a typical Biden trivial time-delay moment. However, the entire American strategic deterrence posture, especially during the Cold War, was measured in thirty minutes. That was the time of flight for incoming missiles to destroy us. Today, I suspect the time is even shorter. Regardless, the fundamental building block to make sure we would never be attacked was competent, determined presidential leadership with the "football" launch codes to unleash hell on our enemies.

If anything leads Russia, China, or North Korea to believe strongly that President Biden is not mentally together — and his 25-minute delay may have proven that — America is in even greater danger than we thought. The global consequences of terrorism with Afghanistan's fall to committed fanatical killers are yet to be seen.

But the damage to our strategic response time and Presidential Biden's capability and intellectual will to launch a retaliatory strike if threatened with nuclear war has also come into question. That issue cannot be solved by unelected enablers such as Dr. Jill or whoever "instructed" him to call on Kelly O'Donnell.

Make no mistake: the world is watching one of the most inept presidential performances in either war or peace in American history, and it is just beginning, not ending.

Image: Biden's collapse into a fetal position. YouTube screen grab.