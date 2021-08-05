Timing exposes China’s weaponization of virus

Recently, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggressively rejected the call of the World Health Organization (WHO) for a fresh investigation into the deadly global virus. But a closer look raises more questions and serious problems for the CCP.

Anyone who watches the television series Forensic Files knows that the criminal hides his crimes in order to escape punishment. Such actions as hammering of phones, destroying emails, scrubbing the online archives, forcing medical experts to change or delete publications all make coverups possible. But, as in TV, the criminal leaves a trail and any determined reporter can uncover the tailings.

Unfortunately, too many reporters are lazy or are just following the hand-fed press releases, repeating the narrative dictated to them. Here is a disturbing case in point. It is a story of international intrigue and a global plot to divide the forces of freedom versus the overlords of captive peoples.

Brazil

A little footnote in a press account of a spat between two political rivals in Brazil raises a two-fold flag. Joao Doria, the Brazilian governor of the state of Sao Paulo, is a potential opponent of the populist Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The governor wanted to embarrass the president and appear as if he were taking action to defend his state from the Wuhan Virus. On the other hand, the president did not want to blindly risk the health of his nation’s citizens to the circumspect and dubious actions of the Chinese communist.

In this fight, the Chinese communists saw an opening to divide support for the popular president. After all, President Bolsonaro is no fan of the communists in China. In an attempt to add fuel to the fire, China offered its vaccine to Governor Doria.

This offer reveals two things. It raises the question of how China had a COVID vaccine in a timeframe all pundits said was impossible, but also shows China’s use of the virus and vaccine to ingrain their influence in other nations – something to which the U.S. should not turn a blind eye.

What might a sleuth pull from all these actions by China?

Upon further investigation, it turns out that CNN reported in the summer of 2020 that the Chinese were constructing a massive building to produce the vaccine. In the same general timeframe, the Chinese were giving the vaccine to their own citizens. The timing here pulls apart much of the drummed-up narrative hoisted upon the world by communist China. Hard evidence of timing is not fudgeable.

America

Most of us Americans lived through the tortuous election of 2020 and can remember the calls and mockery by renowned medical experts denouncing as lies President Trump’s claims that the vaccine would be developed by the end of the year.

But President Trump tore apart the rule book. He cut red tape and lavished billions of dollars on free enterprise. He called for a new way to make vaccines. The political class and the “science experts” saw his efforts as laughable and outrageously ignorant.

The bellicose critics continued their loud opposition. Indeed, in 2020, candidate Biden promised that he would not take the vaccine because of its association with Donald Trump. And “expert” Dr. Fauci said there was no way we’d have a vaccine in 2020; that, at the earliest, it wouldn’t be developed until 2021.

China

As Biden’s spokesman says, “let us circle back” to China and do simple calculations. A reporter can ask any scientist or medical expert if the vaccine could be made in weeks or days. Still, to this day – it’s clear.

The world did not have the skills nor the knowledge to speed development of the vaccine. Even with President Trump’s Warp Speed initiative, it would take the better part of a year, billions of dollars, and a network of global scientists to make the vaccines. Everyone said it was an impossible task to do quickly. The task was like the Manhattan Project. More importantly, the Chinese chose to use the longer traditional method of making the vaccine.

Which brings us to the timing and math. How did China possibly research, develop, and produce a vaccine in less than 2-3 months?

The sale to Brazil was in July 2020, just 10-20 weeks after the CCP said the virus was found. China was administering the vaccine to its citizens in the summer of 2020, just a few months after CCP’s declaration they had the virus.

This timing presents a conundrum raising many disturbing questions. Who made the Chinese vaccine? When exactly was it developed? And, most importantly, why? But there are no reporters investigating this miracle.

Given most experts’ estimates, the Chinese vaccine would have had to be under development by 2019, 2018, or even earlier.

It appears that the vaccine was made months before the virus was set loose on the world, calling into question the Chinese narrative and pointing directly at a deliberate release of the virus – a weaponization - germ warfare.

This also exonerates the much-maligned and courageous whistleblower, Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan, who all along said it was the Chinese military who developed, released and spread the virus. Most reporters, let alone the World Health Organization, will not ask the hard questions including, how did the communist Chinese have the vaccine before the virus was released?

Any claim that the vaccine was made in days or weeks is absolutely impossible according to the experts who in 2020 said vaccine development would take 2-10 years. Thus, leftists are left with the dilemma – do they continue embracing “experts” who say a lengthy development time is required, or do they acknowledge that China was developing the virus and vaccine at the same time long before the virus was ever released?

This timing points directly to weaponization of the virus by CCP.