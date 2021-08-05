Time to file articles of impeachment for Biden and Walensky

The outrageous and facially unconstitutional imposition of an extension of the ban on eviction for non-payment of rent merits impeachment. In fact, a failure of the Republican caucus in the US House to offer up such articles against President Joseph Biden, who admitted that the action was unconstitutional according to most scholars, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC, who signed the order, would signal acquiescence to what can only be termed a post-Constitutional political order.

Mark Levin, a national treasure in this hour of dire straits for the constitutional Republic we enjoy as our birthright, explains in no uncertain terms the magnitude of this challenge to our political order.

This might be the most legendary Levin rant ever.



Absolutely SAVAGE. pic.twitter.com/dfsNtp1MOB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 5, 2021

Of course, Nancy Pelosi will refuse to let this even be debated. But that is on her and her caucus. They are complicit in a true insurrection of the constitutional order that has protected Americans for two and a quarter centuries. She and her accomplishes need to be on the record for their complicity in this crime.

The Democrats twice passed articles of impeachment for President Trump, the second time comically seeking to throw him out of office after he had left office. They have no standing at all to object to such articles against Biden.

So, who will be the first Republican(s) to offer up the articles? The answer to that question will tell us a lot about who our real leaders are.

Photo credit: Ted Eytan on Flickr CC BY-SA 4.0 license

Monica Showalter adds:

The impeachable lawlessness is part of a pattern. After a federal judge ruled this month that DACA was illegal and issued an order to the Biden administration to stop processing applications, Biden officials blithely continued processing applications as if the judge had never made the ruling. The other impeachable issue is the unguarded border, a clear violation of Biden's sworn vow to faithfully uphold the laws of the U.S. as well as protect and defend the country. Apparently there is no law nor judicial ruling, nor respect for separation of powers that stops this president from doing what he wants to do. There are a lot of reasons to impeach.