Biden administration keeps processing DACA applications, despite judicial order to stop

How determined is the Biden administration to let illegal aliens in?

Well, according to the latest report from Breitbart, determined enough to put in overtime to defy a judicial order.

Here's the report:

President Joe Biden's administration admits in court filings that illegal aliens were mistakenly approved for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in violation of a court order that deemed the program illegal. On July 16, Judge Andrew Hanen ordered the Biden administration to effectively shut down the DACA program by blocking the federal government from allowing new applicants, illegal aliens who have not previously been enrolled, onto the program's rolls. In a court filing, first reported by the Washington Times' Stephen Dinan, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director Tracy Renaud admitted that in violation of the court order, the agency mistakenly approved nine illegal aliens for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and collected biometric data from 52 illegal aliens seeking enrollment. The court filing, signed by Renaud, states: On July 16, 2021, USCIS sent guidance to DACA adjudicators to cease granting initial DACA requests and related work authorization requests, as well as to cease scheduling biometrics appointments for initial DACA requestors. [Emphasis added] … Despite the messaging campaign, most of the scheduled requestors arrived at the [Application Support Centers] for the appointments throughout the week of July 19.

It's a strange thing, seeing the federal government defy a judicial order in order to benefit foreign nationals illegally present in the country. They claim it's a "mistake," but that doesn't hold water — according to Robert Law at the Center for Immigration Studies, they actually put in overtime on the weekend, something they rarely do, all to get those nine cases through.

The timing of the approval of these DACA requests is eyebrow-raising, given that these requests were acted on over the weekend. Based on my experience as the USCIS policy chief during the Trump administration, it is highly unusual and atypical for an adjudicator to work on cases outside of standard business hours. Renaud tells the court that on Monday, July 19, USCIS was able to "immediately intervene" on one case before the illegal alien received any notification from the agency. She claims that the work permits were stopped before being mailed out but that the other eight illegal aliens did receive some form of notice from USCIS that they are approved for DACA. USCIS has reportedly sent notification to these eight illegal aliens that their DACA is void, but did not appear to require the illegal aliens to return the DACA approval notices. Armed with a written approval, it would not be surprising for one of these illegal aliens to avail him or herself of certain benefits not otherwise eligible for.

Were they somebody's friends? Was it a political favor? It's not enough in terms of numbers to flip an election, which is the greater Democrat scheme here. Now that word is out, the act is likely to annoy the judge, too, so why was it done? The matter should be investigated.

As for the penalty for this curious "mistake," there likely is going to be one if the judge doesn't buy that excuse. If so, it would be part of a pattern dating from the Obama administration: in 2011, a Louisiana judge smacked down the Obama administration for ignoring a judicial ruling over offshore drilling, holding it in contempt of court and ordering it to pay plaintiff fees. This might trigger some kind of similar measure.

Something here was going on. Could it have been a bid to get a camel's nose under the tent, approving a few against the judicial order, and hoping that if that wasn't noticed, then carrying on? Perhaps. Or perhaps it was a favor to friends. Congress, the courts, state officials, someone should investigate this obviously lawless Biden administration pronto.

Image: Charles Edward Miller via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

