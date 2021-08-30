« The factual post that got Alex Berenson banned from Twitter | Kamala Harris: Tone-deaf or sending a message? »
August 30, 2021

These reports out of Kabul are too awful to believe

By Andrea Widburg

American troops are due to leave Afghanistan on Tuesday, even though uncounted Americans are stuck in the country.  And by stuck, it appears that our American government is deliberately denying them access to Kabul airport.  This isn't a wild rumor.  Instead, it comes from two eminently reliable reporters (Lara Logan and Emily Miller) and from Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL.

On Saturday afternoon, Lara Logan first notified the world that American passports weren't getting people into the airport:

By Sunday, she had something worse to report:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, who knows his way around a war zone, corroborated Logan's report:

The consequences of this evil behavior are real and deadly.  By late Sunday night, Emily Miller, another reliable reporter, had stomach-churning updates from a retired Special Ops person on the ground in Afghanistan trying to rescue Americans and Afghan allies:

(If not dead, they're on their way to becoming Taliban sex slaves.)

At this point, there are only two conclusions that can be drawn from what's happening in Afghanistan, beginning with Biden's decision to jettison Trump's careful plan and continuing through to the present day:

(1) Everyone in the White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon is so incompetent that a roomful of drunk kindergarteners could have handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan better than they have, or

(2) What we're witnessing is deliberate.  I can believe that of Biden, who is a Chinese puppet.  That the Pentagon brass would engage in this conduct means that they too are on the Chinese payroll which is a very distressing thought.  Alternatively, it's deliberate because these people have been so steeped in America-hatred that they are willingly sabotaging America to destroy it.  They are the contents of the Trojan Horse.

Further support for complicity rather than incompetence comes from Lara Logan:

For the past five days, at least once a day, I receive a submission from someone that ends with these words: God help us.  That's never happened before.  These authors understand, as I do, and I'm sure you do, that with the current configuration of the White House, the State Department, and Pentagon, God's help is all that we have left.

Image: Afghans heading for American planes.  YouTube screen grab.