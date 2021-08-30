These reports out of Kabul are too awful to believe

American troops are due to leave Afghanistan on Tuesday, even though uncounted Americans are stuck in the country. And by stuck, it appears that our American government is deliberately denying them access to Kabul airport. This isn't a wild rumor. Instead, it comes from two eminently reliable reporters (Lara Logan and Emily Miller) and from Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL.

On Saturday afternoon, Lara Logan first notified the world that American passports weren't getting people into the airport:

All that stands between these Americans & safety/home is the US govt & military. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

By Sunday, she had something worse to report:

If anyone is not paying att, the one thing you need to know about what is happening now in Afghanistan that will explain much of what happens from here is this:

THE UNITED STATES IS DIRECTING PERSECUTED AFGHANS AND HIGH VALUE TARGET ALLIES INTO TALIBAN CONTROLLED CHECKPOINTS. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 29, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, who knows his way around a war zone, corroborated Logan's report:

Also hearing State Department actively blocking efforts to land private aircraft for extractions.



For context, most of the efforts you’ve been hearing about are essentially coordination, not veterans physically flying in privately to extract people. https://t.co/2FlOMPug8k — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 29, 2021

The consequences of this evil behavior are real and deadly. By late Sunday night, Emily Miller, another reliable reporter, had stomach-churning updates from a retired Special Ops person on the ground in Afghanistan trying to rescue Americans and Afghan allies:

Report that buses of female American citizens were turned away at the gate at Kabul airport today from retired Army ops involved in the rescue efforts. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

"The TB have been mass executing people on the streets of Kabul too. But that's not on the news. Confirmed by 2 sources on the ground."- Ret. Special Operator in US — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

"We’re dealing with Kabul. There’s 7 buses of female American citizens. The CG refused to open the gate. We have a congressman with us and he had the state department reach out. MG Donahue refused. 10 minutes ago the females were taken by the Taliban. They are likely dead now." — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

(If not dead, they're on their way to becoming Taliban sex slaves.)

"We have made some headway in the past 12 hours or so. We finally have access into one country and guys were told they could fly tomorrow." - RET Special Operator leading teams in Afghanistan



*Tomorrow is now today there - Monday — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

"The state dep and military command at the airport have informed several former spec ops guys running these private ops that they have no exit assistance and they are at the mercy of the TB. They are sitting ducks for the terrorists all these guys have been fighting for 20 yrs." — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

Yes source is the retired special ops on the ground in Afghanistan trying to rescue Americans & Afghans but the USG stopped cooperating and on Sunday started actively blocking their efforts on Sunday - cited Biden @whitehosue @StateDept and @DeptofDefense https://t.co/UqLv6lzA0h — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

"Taliban now demanding phone calls from US citizens to vouch for every family on a manifested bus in order to get to the gate" — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

At this point, there are only two conclusions that can be drawn from what's happening in Afghanistan, beginning with Biden's decision to jettison Trump's careful plan and continuing through to the present day:

(1) Everyone in the White House, the State Department, and the Pentagon is so incompetent that a roomful of drunk kindergarteners could have handled the withdrawal from Afghanistan better than they have, or

(2) What we're witnessing is deliberate. I can believe that of Biden, who is a Chinese puppet. That the Pentagon brass would engage in this conduct means that they too are on the Chinese payroll which is a very distressing thought. Alternatively, it's deliberate because these people have been so steeped in America-hatred that they are willingly sabotaging America to destroy it. They are the contents of the Trojan Horse.

Further support for complicity rather than incompetence comes from Lara Logan:

Correct. and can be STOPPED BY THE US IF IT CHOOSES TO DO SO. Spent all night on the phone with dozens of military & Intel people involved & the consensus: if the American people knew what capability we have that we are not using, they would be STUNNED. https://t.co/PmG5L30GSz — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

For the past five days, at least once a day, I receive a submission from someone that ends with these words: God help us. That's never happened before. These authors understand, as I do, and I'm sure you do, that with the current configuration of the White House, the State Department, and Pentagon, God's help is all that we have left.

Image: Afghans heading for American planes. YouTube screen grab.