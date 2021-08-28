The rich, mostly White people leading Verizon are oh, so woke

Christopher Rufo is back again with news about Verizon, another massive American corporation that is imposing Critical Race Theory's anti-White eugenic theories on its employees. Not only does this violate federal anti-discrimination law in the workplace, but we're also seeing the usual hypocrisy we've come to expect from these organizations. The only Black person on Verizon's executive management team has the very soft job of "Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer." We need to name and shame these companies and demand that every White person in leadership quit.

Verizon is a worldwide company that brought in $128.29 billion in revenue in 2020. It had 132,200 employees as of December 31, 2020. It's also morally corrupt, hypocritical, and engaged in unlawful conduct.

Here's Christopher Rufo's thread:

Last year, Verizon launched a "Race & Social Justice" initiative and created an extensive race reeducation program based on the core tenets of critical race theory, including "systemic racism," "white privilege," and "intersectionality." pic.twitter.com/mJXNLUuKRp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Verizon then instructs employees on the firm’s elaborate racial-etiquette system, warning them against committing "microaggressions" and "microinequities." Members of the privileged classes must engage in the "lifelong process" of "accountability with marginalized individuals." pic.twitter.com/hGz0Tqq8zd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

As part of the company's "antiracism" education series, Verizon VP David Hubbard interviewed Khalil Muhammad, great-grandson of former Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad, who denounced America and capitalism as "systems of racism." pic.twitter.com/2ZctlQ85zR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Next, Muhammad claimed that the police force is designed to maintain America's "two-tier society," "make sure that kids are locked up," "make sure that people stay in their communities," and "make sure that they’re criminalizing poverty"—"the bread and butter of systemic racism." pic.twitter.com/Q7OSPESgRw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Verizon’s corporate slogan is "Built Right." If Verizon executives want to live up to it, they should scrap their antiracism program.



Read the full story in City Journal:https://t.co/5arADDIPQ4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

P.S. I'm working on a ten-part investigative series exposing critical race theory in America's Fortune 100 companies. If you would like to support that work, you can subscribe here:https://t.co/GpeTTG6wV4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 25, 2021

Aside from Rufo's information, here are two more things you need to know about Verizon. First, these attacks against Whites based solely on their race are completely illegal. The EEOC website sums it up (emphasis mine):

Race/Color Discrimination Race discrimination involves treating someone (an applicant or employee) unfavorably because he/she is of a certain race or because of personal characteristics associated with race (such as hair texture, skin color, or certain facial features). Color discrimination involves treating someone unfavorably because of skin color complexion. [snip] Discrimination can occur when the victim and the person who inflicted the discrimination are the same race or color. Race/Color Discrimination & Work Situations The law forbids discrimination when it comes to any aspect of employment, including hiring, firing, pay, job assignments, promotions, layoff, training , fringe benefits, and any other term or condition of employment. [snip] Race/Color Discrimination & Employment Policies/Practices An employment policy or practice that applies to everyone, regardless of race or color, can be illegal if it has a negative impact on the employment of people of a particular race or color and is not job-related and necessary to the operation of the business. For example, a "no-beard" employment policy that applies to all workers without regard to race may still be unlawful if it is not job-related and has a negative impact on the employment of African-American men (who have a predisposition to a skin condition that causes severe shaving bumps).

Second, here is Verizon's Executive Leadership — a bunch of White men, a handful of White women, one East Asian Indian, and a Black woman:

According to Verizon's own illegal, racist indoctrination, every one of these White people holds his job by virtue of toxic racial privilege and a lifetime of racist acts. The fact that none of them has resigned in favor of a Black person, given up his home to a Black family, or ensured that his kids' place at that expensive college goes to a Black kid shows that they are cowards and hypocrites.

What we're really seeing here isn't a commitment to racial equity. It's management's payoff to Black Lives Matter. The company pays big bucks to racial hustlers to inflict illegal, discriminatory policies on White employees, and, in return, BLM leaves it alone. Employees need to complain to the EEOC, they need to sue, and these morally corrupt and cowardly hypocrites need to be called out. (And please, if you can, boycott every company that does this.)

