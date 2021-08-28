Reality bit us, and the wound is festering

Last night, I reread a letter I sent our children last November, shortly after the election. I expressed my concerns that Biden's "win" was a farce, that his numbers were impossible, and that there was ample evidence of fraud. At the time, I didn't think there was any way the election would stand. I nevertheless outlined my worries about the coming four years if he did hold on to the presidency and we reverted to the poor policies of the Obama administration. Little did I know that Biden would not only stay in office, but amplify the mistakes Obama made, adding his own touches of dementia and callousness to the equation, to achieve far worse than my most dire predictions in only a few short months.

In my letter, I reminded our children of their heritage — how their great-great-grandparents had come to this country, poor immigrants fleeing starvation and persecution, and had clawed and fought for a livelihood here, for the sake of their children. How my grandfather, who started his career as a street peddler in New York City, proudly strove to improve his life and put his two sons through college and law school. How my own father exercised his civic responsibilities assiduously, all his adult life. I reminded them of the good he'd done in the world, in small things and larger — like working on the economic disaster in New York in the 1970s, when a few strong, sensible people enacted a recovery that saved their city from ruin.

I let our children know I had grave concerns about what was to come. They needed to start paying attention, for the sake of my grandkids. Truthfully, I started writing for American Thinker to reach my own children. I send them everything I write, whether they want to read my words or not. I realize that when I was their age, I had little regard for politics and little concern for things that didn't directly touch my life.

Some things woke me up. Carter, hostages, gas lines, inflation — and I hope these same awful things wake up our kids. We now have Carter/Obama 2.0 squared, and, while the gas lines haven't hit yet, since OPEC isn't going to add production, and we've scuttled our own, they will. When my kids realize that their salaries and savings are diminishing rapidly in value, that may be the shock they need.

In the meantime, we watch our country sink. We, who can sift truth from lies, have learned to mistrust everyone and look with a jaded eye at all things political. We who still hold out hope for saving the country realize that the only way we can survive is if we elect people who are not corrupted by political money and media bias and pray they stay that way. Corruption within our Congress is rampant, and, as they used to say in ads in my youth, "money talks, nobody walks." Yes, that was, if I remember correctly, a used car ad.

The complicit media play their part perfectly. What do I mean? Here's a little example from this week, from FOX. Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson did a little monologue on Lindsey Graham. Tucker told us that the senator, a lizard-being who I've always imagined has a forked tongue, would not come on his program despite many invitations. Then Tucker explained that Graham has been voting "yes" in the Judiciary Committee on all the far-left judges the Biden administration has been nominating, greasing the wheels for their immediate approval — over thirty judges so far.

There are many problems with this. It seems, these days, that one crooked leftist judge can undo any good deed. Graham, who claims to support the right, acts left. How about that?

Then, top of the hour, guess who was the first guest on Hannity! Yup! Lindsey Graham. Of course, he wasn't asked about the judges, but tapped for his expertise on other subjects. Did Hannity not want to confront him in case he would never come back on? Did Graham or Hannity's FOX bosses tell him not to bring it up, or are even stalwart conservatives like Hannity good at compartmentalizing? Everyone has a role to play, after all. This is an example, one of many. So many that it makes it difficult to contemplate how to undo the harm.

Trump was a threat because he plowed through this garbage, cut to the chase on what mattered, and didn't play nice with the powerful. He was crass by nature, his politics lacking in politeness, but his policies were right. That is proven, demonstrably, by all that is wrong right now. The game has become the most important thing in D.C., and so, he had to be squashed. His downfall was a calculated one.

