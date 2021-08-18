The Democrats' ancient mischief

Is there anything that comes out of the mouths of elected Democrats that is true? Their desire to fundamentally change America into something else (not good) is daily expressed in their outright prevarications. What justifies their rapid-fire falsehoods is the umbrella under which they do it. Their tagline, "By any means necessary," is not just the words of dedicated radicals who pledge to change the world. No! "By any means necessary" is the expression of a deeply cunning enterprise. If America's Judeo-Christian foundation is essential to the moral and ethical fabric woven into its founding, then so are some of its anecdotal lessons. The story of Nehemiah arriving to repair the walls of Jerusalem has several broad parallels to today's Democrat onslaught on America. Our battles, while not new, are still existential in scope. There are inspiration and courage to be garnered by revisiting the deplorable deceits of old.

Nehemiah, governor of Judea, had been a most trusted cup-bearer and confidant to the Persian king, Artaxerxes, in shielding his highness from being poisoned by drink. Nehemiah with MAGA determination set about rebuilding Jerusalem's city wall, which lay in ruins. As with today's Democrats, his initiative provoked the deep ire of Judea's enemies, especially an Assyrian governor, Sanballat. To follow the man's relentless attempts to seek violence and outrage toward Nehemiah and halt his revival of Jerusalem is to decipher the current Democrat party's roadmap to drive the lingering Trump agenda off a cliff and do the same thing to America as founded. Let's take a tour of some of Sanballat's tactics.

Nehemiah tells us that Sanballat, with zero candor, implores him to convene in some or other village on the plain of Ono. Nehemiah, wise to the scheme — "they thought to do me mischief" — declines, telling Sanballat the Jerusalem wall project is too important. Four times more Sanballat tries the same deceit, as if repetition will add gravity. Finally, Sanballat messages Nehemiah with an open letter written in passive voice implying that King Artaxerxes may wrongly conclude that Judah wishes to rebel, and perhaps Nehemiah desires to be a king himself. Sanballat sweetens the false narrative — some prophets are asking, "There is a king in Judah?" Maybe Sanballat consulted for the Democrats on their January 6 staged insurrection. Nehemiah, though, is not falling for it.

A false prophet, of the soothsaying variety, advises Nehemiah he should hide in the temple, for his adversaries seek to slay him. To use the temple for such an unholy purpose, Nehemiah would debase himself publicly. "That they might have matter for an evil report that they might reproach me," as Nehemiah puts it. The false prophet is then revealed as a paid hack.

Even many of the nobles of Judah, it turns out, had treacherously joined Sanballat. Despite all the planned violence, intimidations, and false narratives, "thou feignest them out of thine own heart." In MAGA fashion, Nehemiah completes the wall rebuild in fifty-two days.

As the Democrat party apparatus employs its elite rogues to inflict as much damage as possible so as to swamp the attention span of honorable, productive Americans, we can use historical shortcuts provided by our Judeo-Christian anecdotes to identify and illuminate when and how we are being had. Apparently, even around 470 B.C., "by any means necessary" functioned as all-inclusive permission to apply the timeless templates of mendacity.

Spruce Fontaine is an artist and retired college art instructor.

Image: Max Pixel.